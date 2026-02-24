Florida’s Hamilton Named IWLCA Offensive Player of the Week

Florida lacrosse attacker Clark Hamilton has been named IWLCA Division One National Player of the Week, announced Tuesday afternoon.

The accolade follows her impressive performances against then-No.19 Loyola Maryland and then-No. 7 Clemson.

In those two games alone, Hamilton stacked up 17 total points, including 11 goals and six assists. In both games, she scored the game-winning goal for Florida.

This marks the sophomore’s first National Offensive Player of the Week honor and her eighth honor during her collegiate career. She boasts other titles including 2026 Preseason All-Big 12 and 2025 Three-time Big 12 Freshman of the Week.

In 2025, she was also named to the Big 12 All-Tournament Team.

Only three games into the 2026 season, Hamilton has accumulated 40% of her 15 assists from her freshman season.

Hamilton’s performances helped bump the Gators up five places in rankings, jumping up to No. 7 in this week’s ILWCA Top 25 Poll.

While consistency is clearly one of Hamilton’s strengths, she also seems to have a knack for making history at the University of Florida.

On the back of becoming the first African American player to score a goal in UF lacrosse history last season, Hamilton continues to rack up milestones while playing for the Gators.

Hamilton will be back on the field Wednesday night to face the Stetson Hatters with her team in DeLand, Fla. The Gators have never lost to the Hatters in program history (5-0).

First faceoff is at 6 p.m.

Category: Gator Sports, Gators Lacrosse, SEC