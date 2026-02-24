New Faces, New Season: Freshmen Settle into Gators Lacrosse

The Gators lacrosse season has started, and it took weeks of preparation to get the Gators ready to compete. One of the offseason priorities was helping nine freshmen adjust to their first taste of college lacrosse.

With guidance from the team’s veterans, newcomers such as Caroline Hoskins, Kennedy Richardson and Emma Sweeney have settled into college life and the demands of collegiate athletics.

“There is that kind of shift from high school to college that takes place in the fall,” Gators coach Amanda O’Leary said. “By the time spring rolls around, they’re ready to hit the ground running.”

The team spent the offseason and fall not only preparing the freshmen for the higher level of competition but also getting to know them. From team dinners to pool days, the players on the team created multiple opportunities to bond, which senior captain Kaitlyn Davies believes is key to a winning program.

“The teams that are closest off the field do the best and play the best together on the field,” she said.

During the recruiting process, current players reached out to their new teammates and built relationships through social media. Once the fall semester started, the upperclassmen helped freshmen acclimate not only to the college lifestyle but also to a different environment.

All 11 freshmen are out-of-state students, with all but two being from Pennsylvania, New York, Maryland or Virginia. A native of Royersford, Pennsylvania, O’Leary understands that not being able to visit home regularly can make the adjustment to Gainesville a challenge, but the older girls on the team do a “phenomenal job” in easing the transition.

“They take those freshmen under their wings, knowing that they’ve already been through that process and what it takes to make sure those freshmen are taken care of,” she said.

Davies attributes her ability to lead to O’Leary, who she calls “Mandy.” She has high respect for O’Leary, not only when she gives criticism but also for her approachability and passion for each girl and team. For her, O’Leary has the perfect balance of fun and focus that she hopes to model.

“I want to be someone our freshmen could come to me for anything, and that they look up to me on and off the field,” Davies said. “I want them to look at all the other seniors and upperclassmen in general the same way.”

As the freshmen adjusted to college life in a new state and the team environment, they were eager to turn months of preparation into real game experience.

One of the biggest challenges is adjusting to the pace of college play, freshman midfielder Hoskins says. The game is faster with more skilled players, and matching the competition will take time.

“I’m hoping to help get the ball to my teammates and just create scoring opportunities,” she said.

With the season now underway, Hoskins said before the season opener that she was excited to finally step onto the field and play alongside her new teammates.

For Richardson, the upcoming season meant an opportunity to prove herself and the program. As a freshman, she wants to make an impact for the Gators from the very start.

“I think this season, especially, the whole team is trying to prove that the Gators are back and we’re stronger than ever,” Richardson said. “I’m going to play for the name and logo across my chest. I’m going to play with a lot of heart and passion when I step out on the field.”

Prepared for the faster pace and bigger challenges ahead, Sweeney is another freshman stepping into the college lacrosse arena. With heart, intensity, and a commitment to give 110%, Sweeney said she aims to make plays best for the team.

“Games matter a lot more, there’s a lot more at stake,” she said. “So I think adjusting to the pressure and what we’re being asked to do is going to be the biggest challenge going into my first collegiate season.”

Beyond competition, Sweeney says she’s looking forward to bonding with the team during travel, which she sees as another way to grow closer to her new teammates.

The Gators’ young roster will be tested constantly throughout the season, but O’Leary and the veterans will keep their heads above water. Davies believes the effort the team has put into solidifying their chemistry will translate onto the field.

“We have that balance of really loving each other as a team,” she said. “We want to take that love into the games and help us to win.”

