Florida Women’s Basketball to End Home Season v. Ole Miss

Women’s basketball regular season is coming to a close as Florida women’s basketball (16-13, 4-10) will host their final home game of the season vs Ole Miss (21-8, 8-6) on Thursday.

Florida (16-13, 4-10) is coming off a close game on Sunday, losing 76-71 to No. 24 Alabama. The Gators are tied for 13th place in the conference with Missouri, trailing one game behind Texas A&M and Mississippi State. Wins over Ole Miss and Georgia (21-7, 7-7) could boost the Gators as high as the 11th seed before the SEC tournament.

The Gators have struggled facing the Rebels recently, losing seven straight and an all-time record 24-26. Ole Miss is currently one of the best teams in the SEC in rebounds, ranking seventh in offensive boards and third on defense against SEC opponents.

Facing the Rebels’ rebounding efficiency, Me’Arah O’Neal will take charge. She ranks 13th in SEC rankings. In comparison, Ole Miss has Christeen Iwuala at seventh and Latasha Lattimore at 15th.

“I want to be a leading rebounder on the team and one of the top in the league,” O’Neal said.

Ole Miss is currently on a losing skid, dropping two straight games to ranked teams, including a blowout loss on Sunday to No. 3 South Carolina, 85-48. The Gators will look to trouble the Rebels’ ranks even more, as well as end the seven-game losing streak vs Ole Miss.

Throughout the season, Guard Liv McGill has been the Gators’ leader. She has scored the points, tallying 22.6 points per game.McGill has also led the team in offensive stats, ranking eighth nationally in points per game. Despite her great season play, McGill continues to attribute her success to the team as a whole.

“My teammates and my coaching staff believe in me, so I just go out there and do whatever is needed,” McGill said.

Regardless of the final standings, Florida will play its first SEC tournament game on Wednesday in Greenville, South Carolina.

Category: Basketball, College Basketball, Gators Women's Basketball, Women's College Basketball