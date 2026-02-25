The Alex Condon Effect: Florida’s Big Man Reclaims Spotlight

Alex Condon is finally playing to his first-team all-American potential, and it could not come at a better time.

No. 7 Florida is one of the hottest teams in the country, winning its last seven games. Its last three away games (Ole Miss, Georgia and Texas A&M) have all been victories of 19 points or more.

What was once a major concern in non-conference play is now turning into one of the defending national champions’ biggest strengths: the play of Condon.

In his last two games, the Australian forward is averaging 22 points, 7 rebounds and 5 assists. With Condon scoring down low, it opens up the perimeter for his backcourt, which is also starting to shoot the ball with confidence.

Urban Klavzar hit four 3s against Ole Miss Saturday, in large part to Condon drawing a double team down low. Condon is attacking his one-on-one matchups, and finding the open man when help comes.

“I’ve done a better job the last few games just not worrying about the result or my performance,” Condon said. “Just going out there and hooping.”

Condon earned preseason first-team all-American honors with the likes of AJ Dybantsa, Braden Smith and Yaxel Lendeborg – all leaders of national championship contending squads. With such high praise to start the season, Condon let the noise get to him, not playing to the same physicality level that Gators fans were so used to seeing last season. In this winning stretch, Condon has been able to get back to his roots.

Beside physicality in the post, Condon hit his first 3-point shot in over a month Saturday against Ole Miss. While Condon’s impact is not dependent on the perimeter, Condon shooting with confidence only opens the floor more as defenses can’t sag off of him.

“I was so happy. It was finally about time one of these went in, but you know all my teammates said that they knew it was going in before I shot it. I just shot it differently. I shot it with confidence like how I shoot it in practice every day,” Condon said. “I just got to take the ones that are good ones, just keep playing the game and, like, don’t force anything.”

Over the past 30 years, only two Florida players (Anthony Roberson and Chandler Parsons) have recorded at least 24 points, six assists and one or fewer turnovers in a single game. Condon has already accomplished that feat twice. His ability to see the floor while limiting turnovers is also a major stride compared to non-conference play, where Condon has multiple six-turnover games (Arizona and FSU).

“Turnovers have been a big emphasis for me the past few weeks. Todd’s trusting me to run our offense from the top of the key, Condon said. “Choose which player is going to get the shot that possession. Running offense through the bigs is something that is pretty unique in college basketball, and I think it’s a good thing that we have going on here.”

As the Gators look to finish out the regular season and enter the playoffs, Condon keeping up this aggressive, confident style of play will be essential for their success. With the Gators shooting the 3 at a higher percentage and Condon playing up to his potential, that could spell trouble for future opponents.

Category: College Basketball, Feature Sports News, Gators Men's Basketball