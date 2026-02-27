Florida Gymnastics Records First 10 of Season in Road Win

Florida gymnastics had a record-breaking night on the road Friday. The No. 4 Gators defeated Texas Woman’s University, Arizona State and Fisk in their second quad meet of the season.

The Gators dominated the meet with their second highest score of the season (197.700). Arizona State finished second with a 195.475 and Texas Woman’s placed third with a 194.525. Fisk, which announced last summer it would disband its program at the end of the season, posted a 189.250.

Florida set a school record on balance beam with a score of 49.800. The mark is also the highest beam score in the nation this season by a tenth of a point.

On the event, sophomore Skye Blakely earned her first career perfect 10, recording Florida’s first of the season. Juniors Alyssa Arana and Skylar Draser each posted a season high with a 9.925 and 9.95, respectively, and several other Gators matched their own.

Florida looked solid starting on the uneven bars with a 49.6. Senior eMjae Frazier posted her season-high 9.925, while Blakely added another season high of 9.975.

On floor, junior Danie Ferris posted a season-high 9.925 to tie the best in her career. Fellow junior Gabby Disidore made her season debut on the apparatus and earned a 9.900, bringing the team’s rotation total to 49.425.

Despite tying its season high on vault at Georgia last week, Florida once again struggled to find their groove.

Florida opened with a 8.975 from Draser and was forced to count junior Anya Pilgrim’s 9.575. Junior Kayla DiCello, senior Selena Harris-Miranda, sophomore Taylor Clark and Ferris each scored a 9.825. The Gators finished vault with a 48.875, their second lowest score of the season.

The Gators have a little over a week to address its vault inconsistencies before taking on No. 2 LSU. The Tigers visit Gainesville on March 8 for Florida’s final home meet of the season.

