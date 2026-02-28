Gators With Chance to End SEC Indoor Title Drought

Second by second, the clock ticked down, each beat determining who would chase a title and who would fall short.

Twenty-six Gators took their marks and two stepped into the cage, doing exactly what they’ve done all season.

Only this time, it’s day two of the SEC Indoor Trach and Field Championships on Fasken Indoor Track & Field in Bryan-College Station, Texas, where most performances decide who gets a shot at Saturday’s finals.

Florida’s second day of competition began as senior Imani Washington stepped into the cage for the second flight of the women’s weight throws. With confident, contagious energy, she led a clapping chant that echoed across the facility. Then, with a full sweep of the weight around her head, one spin, two, three, four, she landed a personal best 21.03m on her fourth attempt.

That not only earned her sixth place, but stamped her name at No. 9 on Florida’s all-time list.

That was just the spark that set the Gators’ hunt in motion. By day’s end Friday, eight Gators had secured their spots for the final rounds.

In the women’s mile prelims, defending champion Tia Wilson, recorded a 4:36.98 time securing a third-place finish but also a place in the finals. Right next to her in the prelims top-3, was the fastest miler in the SEC, Claire Stegall, to claim second place after her 4:36.30 run. Stegall also qualified for the finals.

The Gators’ underclassmen have wasted no time stepping into the spotlight this season.

In the men’s mile, freshman Oussama Allaoui took first in the third heat of the prelims.

Continuing that momentum in the men’s sprints, Jayden Horton- Mims, made his way to third place in the 400m prelims with a personal best time of 45.36. His performance not only earned him a finals spot but also tied him for fourth in the World U20 400m all-time list.

The last qualifying first year was Sydney Sutton in the women’s 400m. She placed sixth, clocking a personal best 52.27.

Switching lanes to the veterans, in the men’s 400m prelims senior Justin Braun rose to No.3 in the NCAA this season after finishing second with a personal best time of 45.30.

The final event to lock in championship berths was the 800m prelims. In the women’s side, Layla Haynes placed third crossing the finish line with 2:05.01 on the clock and in the men’s side Miguel Pantojas placed seventh recording 1:49.42.

The Florida women closed day two in fifth with 26 team points, while the men remain close in seventh with 10 points.

Away from the finals, one Gator wore his Gator gear for the last time, and four others set personal bests.

Senior men’s throws athlete John Luke Witte stepped into the cage for the final time in his collegiate career. On his third attempt, he delivered a last throw of 21.89m, securing eighth place.

Payton Payne ran 7.33 in the 60 meters, Tyra Cox finished the 400 meters in 52.46, Malique Smith-Band clocked 46.85 in the men’s 400 meters, and Aleesa Samuel ran 8.26 in the 60-meter hurdles all securing career best marks.

The Gators will continue the pursuit for a conference title as the final day of competition begins at 3 p.m. ET.

