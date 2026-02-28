No. 4 Florida Softball Finishes 4-1 at Judi Garman Classic

No. 4 Florida softball capped their trip out west with a 21-1 run-rule win in five innings against Oregon State (at the Judi Garman Classic in Fullerton, California, on Saturday.

The Gators (23-1) went 4-1 at the tournament, with their only loss coming against No. 8 UCLA (16-3) on Friday, 15-12.

Pitcher Keagan Rothrock (11-1) got the start for the Gators and dominated by only giving up two hits and one run in her four innings against Oregon State (9-10).

Florida was also dominant at the plate, putting up more than 20 runs and 20 hits for the second time this weekend and hitting five home runs.

It didn’t take long for the Gators to get runs on the board with eight Gators crossing home plate in the first. Jocelyn Erickson and Kenleigh Cahalan hit back-to-back long balls and Gabi Comia followed with two RBIs of her own as she hit a bases-clearing double.

The second inning was similar to the first, this time around Kendall Grover and Madison Walker hit back-to-back balls out of the park, a solo shot for each. Grover and Kendall each got another hit in this inning, a double and a single, respectively.

Townsen Thomas didn’t fold under pressure having runners on in each of her at bats, bringing in a run each time.

Thomas, Comia and Taylor Shumaker, who hit her 10th home run of the season in the third, produced more than half of the team’s total runs, with four RBIs individually.

As the offense was dominating, so was the defense. Rothrock and Olivia Miller, who came pitched in the fifth, threw seven strikeouts against the Beavers and Florida only committed one error.

The Gators travel back to Katie Seashole Pressley Stadium this week to open up SEC play against Missouri (7-12) on Saturday at 1 p.m.

