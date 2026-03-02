Brendan Lawson Named Co-SEC Player of the Week

UF sophomore shortstop Brendan Lawson continues to shine in his sophomore campaign for the Gators.

Lawson became the second Gator this season to earn SEC Honors for Florida Baseball. Standout freshman Cash Strayer received the first, being named SEC Co-Freshman of the Week after making his collegiate debut against UAB.

Lawson was in the driver’s seat for the Gators in the two-game series against FIU. He went 2-for-3 in the team’s 17-11 win against the Panthers on Tuesday and drove in four runs.

Lawson has received high praise this season from his teammates, including from junior infielder Landon Stripling.

“I think Brendan is one of the best hitters in college baseball period,” Stripling said after Wednesday’s outing against FIU.

The shortstop did not take his foot off of the gas in the final matchup. Lawson led Florida in the 11-4 triumph, going 3-for-5 with a three-run homer, two singles and six RBIs.

The Toronto native carried that momentum into the weekend series against Miami. Lawson set the tone in the first inning on Friday, squaring up a deep homer to left for his fourth of the season. The sophomore went 3-for-3 with two RBIs to help Florida secure the 7-2 victory.

As a true freshman, Lawson ended the year with the third highest batting average (.317) on the Gators’ roster. He drilled 10 home runs and tallied 48 runs scored.

Lawson leads the Gators in multiple categories, including batting average (.474), slugging percentage (.921), RBIs (21), home runs (4) and total bases (35).

Florida will return to Condron Ballpark to face the FAU Owls on Tuesday at 6:00 p.m.

