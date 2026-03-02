Gators Prepare for Final Home Game for Key Contributors

Florida basketball will take to Billy Donovan Court for the final time this season on Tuesday, taking on a struggling Mississippi State team.

The Gators are coming off a dominant victory over Arkansas, clinching a share of the SEC regular season crown for the first time since 2013-14. Although that celebration is sweet for a Florida team that has fought its way back into the top five of the AP poll after an underwhelming beginning to the season, a note of bitterness joins it knowing that Tuesday could be the final home game for several members of the team.

Xaivian Lee

Xaivian Lee is one of two Gators out of eligibility after this season. The Princeton transfer’s turnaround has been vital to the team’s dominant play down the stretch, averaging 13.6 points per game his last seven outings.

Lee’s play also took a jump on the defensive end of the floor, earning the praise of Coach Todd Golden.

“Even Xaivian Lee . . . he’s been fantastic for us defensively,” Golden said during ESPN’s College Gameday prior to Saturday’s game.

Described as a “frontcourt driven team, with vital contributions from the backcourt” by ESPN analyst Jay Bilas during Gameday, this Florida squad will be reliant on Lee providing those vital contributions heading into March.

Micah Handlogten

Micah Handlogten will join Lee in Tuesday’s Senior Night celebrations, finishing his third season in Gainesville after spending his freshman year at Marshall.

Handlogten has been a valuable asset for the Gators as the primary frontcourt option off the bench, averaging nearly 15 minutes per game and starting one game in the absence of fellow forward Alex Condon.

His average of 5.9 rebounds per game puts him fourth on the team, helping the Gators strong frontcourt on the glass. He is also a helpful rim protector, adding 0.9 blocks per game.

But Handlogten’s role was not always as a help off the bench. In his first year with Florida Handlogten started 32 games as a key contributor for the Gators, including a 23 point, 17 rebound performance against Georgia.

This came to an end in the SEC Championship game when he suffered a compound fracture in his left leg, ending his season and putting his 2024-25 season in jeopardy.

But when the Gators started to make a push late in the season, Handlogten elected to forgo his redshirt, rejoining the team in their push for a national championship.

This selfless decision is what will define Handlogten’s time in the Orange and Blue, earning himself the title of a national champion.

Florida center Micah Handlogten (3) rises up for a dunk as the Florida Gators face the Texas A&M Aggies on Saturday, March 1, 2025, at the Stephen C. O’Connell Center in Gainesville, Fla. (Matthew Lewis/WRUF)

Thomas Haugh

While not a senior, Tuesday night will likely be the final time Thomas Haugh plays in the O’Dome. The Gators leading scorer has taken a giant leap this season, after being the sixth man in last season’s tournament run.

Averaging 17.1 points and 6.0 rebounds per game, Haugh’s draft stock has skyrocketed over the course of the season, projected to go 12th overall in CBS Sports’ latest mock draft.

Haugh has been a key player for the Gators over the last three seasons. He has consistently stepped up in big moments, none bigger than a pair of threes made in the waning minutes of last year’s Elite Eight matchup with Texas Tech, the catalyst for a 10 point comeback in the final eight minutes.

Haugh’s smooth transition from the inside to the perimeter has been a crucial part of the Gators success this season.

“Our coaching staff did a great job putting me out there . . . and I was able to understand and move,” Haugh said in an interview on Gameday.

This transition has opened the door for the Gators to put a much taller starting lineup on the floor than last season, helping the Gators establish their identity as a strong team inside.

Rueben Chinyelu

Possibly the most surprising improvement for the Gators this year has been the play of center Rueben Chinyelu.

After starting for last year’s championship squad, Chinyelu took a big step forward this year, and is starting to gain national recognition for his play.

“I think he is probably the best defender in the country,” ESPN analyst Jay Williams said on Gameday, sparking a roaring approval from the Gator fans in attendance.

Chinyelu’s name has become one of the first mentioned in any discussion for Naismith National Defensive Player of the Year, being placed on the award’s watchlist in late January.

His strong play has helped a Gators defense that ranks fourth in the country in defensive efficiency according to Kenpom.

Along with his strong defensive play, Chinyelu’s elite rebounding has been crucial for the Gators, leading the country with 11.7 rebounds per game and being the driving force behind the Gators being the top rebounding team in the nation.

With this national recognition comes the increased likelihood that Chinyelu could declare for the NBA draft after the season. After testing the waters last season before deciding to return to Gainesville for his junior year, Tuesday may mark the end of his stint as a Gator as well.

Florida coach Todd Golden stands with center Rueben Chinyelu. (Matthew Lewis/WRUF)

Alex Condon

With the likely departure of four teammates, all eyes will turn to the possible departure of junior forward Alex Condon to the NBA.

After going through some of the draft process last offseason, Condon chose to return to the Gators with expectations high entering his third season.

After being named a preseason First Team All-American, Condon has put up a good season for the Gators, ranking third in the SEC with 7.8 rebounds per game, while also tacking on 14.4 points per game, only trailing Haugh on the team.

This good year has kept the door open for Condon to consider the NBA again when this season ends, and preserved the possibility that Tuesday could be the last game in the O’Connell Center for the Australia native.

Up Next

With the volatile nature of college basketball, and the difficulty of holding onto players, the game against Mississippi State Tuesday night may mark the final home game for five of the top seven contributors to the Gators this season.

This combination of experience and talent will be a valuable asset for the Gators as the pressure and competition rises heading into March, as the team prepares for postseason play.

Category: Basketball, College Basketball, Gators Men's Basketball, SEC