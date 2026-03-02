Orlando City fails to Stop Messi-led Inter Miami at Florida Derby

Despite going into halftime with a two-goal advantage, Orlando City SC dropped the Florida Derby to Inter Miami CF 4-2 after a chaotic second half Sunday night at Inter & Co Stadium.

Orlando City (0-2) opened the scoring early in the game, with midfielder Marco Pašalić finding the back of the net in the 18th minute.

Midfielder Martín Ojeda scored the Lions’ second goal of the game less than 10 minutes later to put Orlando comfortably in the lead.

Orlando goalkeeper Maxime Crépeau saved all three on-target shots that Miami (1-0-1) attempted. Defenders David Brekalo and Griffin Dorsey held down the fort on the defensive side to shut out Miami in the first half.

However, the Herons opened the second half playing aggressively.

Miami forward Mateo Silvetti was subbed in during the break, forcing Orlando to reevaluate. And just four minutes into the second half, Silvetti scored from outside the box to put Miami back in the game.

Lionel Messi scored in the 57th minute to bring the game to a draw.

“We’re aiming for consistency, but we’re not having any consistency,” Orlando coach Óscar Pareja said. “[It’s] difficult, yes, but we should be able to deal with it.”

Orlando was plagued by yellow cards, logging five in the second half. Midfielder Colin Guske, who was a starter for the first time Sunday, received two yellow cards. He was ejected from the match.

The Lions were unable to stop Miami’s comeback as midfielder Telasco Segovia and Messi both scored goals in the 85th and 90th minutes, respectively.

Miami shot up to seventh place in the Eastern Conference standings, while Orlando has yet to win a game and sits at 11 in the standings after Matchday 2.

Pašalić expressed his frustrations over the loss.

“I mean, it’s nice to score,” Pašalić said. “But it would be nicer if we win today and have the three points. That is why we train.”

Next, Miami will head to Baltimore’s M&T Bank Stadium to play D.C. United at 4:30 p.m. Saturday. Orlando will go on the road to play New York City FC at 2:30 p.m. Saturday in Yankee Stadium.

