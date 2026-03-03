Coach Sumerall Gives Update on Key Gators Injured for Spring Camp

Gators football is officially back with Florida holding their first official spring practice today. Head coach John Sumrall met with the media after practice with updates on player availability and injuries ahead of the spring schedule.

First listed on the injury report was five-star recruit Dallas Wilson. Wilson had an exciting freshman year, with 174 receiving yards with 3 touchdowns despite playing in only four games due to an injury sustained in 2025 fall camp.

Wilson fought through his early injury but more damage to his foot sustained during a loss to Georgia last season kept the wideout off the field.

While Wilson has recovered from both injuries, Sumrall says he is on the report out of caution with a focus on getting him back to his full strength.

Linebacker Myles Graham, the team’s leading tackler in 2025, is suffering from a shoulder injury. Graham will be limited in practice and will not participate in most tackling drills.

JACK Titus Bullard, entering his third season at UF, is nursing a hamstring injury. The injury is minor and he is expected to be a full participant in practice soon.

Cornerback Dijon Johnson started in four games before a season ending knee injury. Johnson will be easing into practice as the camp proceeds, with the expectation that the senior corner can return to action soon.

Cornerback Javion Toombs and offensive lineman Caden Jones are both recovering from shoulder injuries. Both will be in practice, but will be no-contact for the majority of spring practice.

Offensive lineman Fletcher Westphal has been managing multiple injuries but the main concern is a wrist sprain. He will be heavily limited and restricted in practice.

Sumrall also noted that Kendall Guervil, Jalen Wiggins, CJ Bronaugh, Chancellor Campbell and Daniel Pierre Louis are all out for the spring.

The Gators will have 14 more practices before the Orange & Blue game on April 11 at Ben-Hill Griffin Stadium.

