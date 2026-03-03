Liv McGill’s Superb Season Capped off with All-SEC First Team Honor

Liv McGill has put the cherry on top of her historic season by earning a spot on the All-SEC First Team.

McGill is the first player to earn an end-of-season SEC title since Leilani Correa earned Sixth Woman of the Year and All-SEC Second Team in 2024.

In the regular season, McGill ranked second in the SEC in scoring, fourth in assists and eighth in steals, stats that earned her the nod as one of the conference’s top point guards. McGill surpassed her preseason honor which had her on the All-SEC Second Team.

The sophomore guard has only gone up from her excellent freshman performance in which she made the All-SEC Freshman team.

To start the 2025-26 season, McGill scored 64 points, took 17 rebounds, had 19 assists and picked up 12 steals in her first two games. The only other player across men’s or women’s Division 1 college basketball to reach 60/15/15/10 in a two-game stretch is Marquette alumni and NBA Hall of Famer Dwayne Wade.

On Nov. 11, McGill was named USBWA National Player of the Week and SEC Player of the Week. She was also named Most Outstanding Player of the Grand Cayman Classic after averaging 27 points per game.

McGill is averaging 22.3 points per game and joined the Florida women’s 1,000 point club on Jan. 11. She is the 28th player in program history to join the club and only the second to do it in her sophomore year.

Even with McGill’s performances, the Gators have gone 5-11 in the regular season. They play in the first round of the SEC tournament Wednesday taking on Mississippi State. Florida will likely need to win multiple games or even win the tournament to have a chance to reach the NCAA Tournaments.

Tipoff against the Bulldogs is at 1:30 p.m with McGill and the Gators’ season on the line.

Category: Gator Sports, Gators Women's Basketball, SEC, University of Florida, Women's College Basketball