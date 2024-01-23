The Sports Lab is a bi-weekly show airing every Monday and Friday from 2 p.m. – 4 p.m. The program is hosted by the next generation of sports media personalities in the College of Journalism and Communications at the University of Florida. The show features the hottest sports topics, trends and debates throughout the Sunshine State.
This semester features these future CommuniGators.
Monday
Cassi Narcus
Regan Sheppard
Bennett Solomon
Diane Radic
Dan Haviv
Jamie Goldman
Friday
Jose Tovar
Zack Weiss
Miguel Molina
Brad Shimel
Nate Bilgoray
Ethan Eibe