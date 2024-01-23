Share Facebook

The Sports Lab is a bi-weekly show airing every Monday and Friday from 2 p.m. – 4 p.m. The program is hosted by the next generation of sports media personalities in the College of Journalism and Communications at the University of Florida. The show features the hottest sports topics, trends and debates throughout the Sunshine State.

This semester features these future CommuniGators.

Monday Cassi Narcus

Regan Sheppard

Bennett Solomon

Diane Radic

Dan Haviv

Jamie Goldman Friday Jose Tovar

Zack Weiss

Miguel Molina

Brad Shimel

Nate Bilgoray

Ethan Eibe

