Golden State Warriors Rally Against Cleveland Cavaliers in NBA Finals Opener

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) celebrates with teammates during the second half of Game 1 of basketball's NBA Finals between the Warriors and the Cleveland Cavaliers in Oakland, Calif., Thursday, May 31, 2018. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

Stephen Cabrera June 1, 2018 Feature Sports News, NBA, NBA Playoffs 20 Views

With 4.7 seconds left, one of the most controversial moments in NBA Finals history would take shape. George Hill would miss a game-winning free throw, and JR Smith would become the star of the internet.

In overtime, the Golden State Warriors bested the Cleveland Cavaliers 124-114 in Game 1 of the 2018 NBA Finals.

Opening the Finals

The anticipation in Oakland was as palpable as you can get. For the fourth row in a year, the Warriors and Cavs are duking it out for the NBA Championship. With the world at the edge of their seats, the game would start.

The beginning of the game would share a tale of the Cavs having a perfect game plan to combat Golden State. At one point, Cleveland would lead by 11 in the first half. LeBron James would craft his latest masterpiece on the grand stage of the Finals once again.

An insane 51 point performance, with 10-for-11 at the line and going 19-for-32 in field goals appeared to be the spark the Cavs would need. James would fill out his stat sheet with eight rebounds and eight assists for Cleveland. While many would say that LeBron had a monstrous performance in Game 1, James would just call it another day in the office.

With the Cavs seemingly on fire, one controversial foul would halt any-and-all momentum that Cleveland would build. Kevin Durant (26 pts, 9 rebounds, 6 assists) of Golden State would get an offensive foul that would undergo replay review. After deeming that LeBron was in an illegal blocking position, the foul would get overturned to a LeBron blocking foul.

The foul reversal was just one of a few controversial moments featured in Game 1. The game also featured a scuffle between Tristan Thompson and Draymond Green.

The catalyst for the Warriors’ comeback is, arguably, the best shooter in the NBA: Stephen Curry (29 pts, 6 rebounds, 9 assists). After rallying for a second-half comeback, the Warriors are now on the board. They are hold a 1-0 series lead over the 2016 NBA Champions.

Cavaliers Looking for Revenge

The Cavaliers are now down 0-1 in the NBA Finals series. They look to take the edge in Game 2 and even the series 1-1. The second matchup in the Cavs/Warriors saga takes place Sunday night at 8 p.m. on ABC. ESPN 98.1 FM – 850 AM WRUF will have coverage of Game 2 of the NBA Finals beginning at 7 p.m. Will another fumble cost the Cavs, or will they obtain redemption?

