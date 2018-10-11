Friday Night Lights Preview: Buchholz vs. Creekside

The Creekside Knights will host the Buchholz Bobcats in Jacksonville, FL Friday night in a conference game. Kick off is set for 7:30 p.m.

Heading into this matchup, both Creekside and Buchholz are 4-2 on their seasons. Buchholz head coach Mark Whittemore says this will be a tough matchup as all the conference teams are good this season.

Buchholz Stats

Heading in this game, the Bobcats are 1-0 in district play, while the Knights are 0-1. Overall, the Bobcats average 29 points per game, while Creekside averages a little more with 38 points. With an average of 145.2 rushing yards per game and 195.3 passing yards per game, Buchholz is hoping to continue their performance heading into this conference game.

The Knights need to look out for Buchholz quarterback Camden Orth and running back Samuel Holmes. Orth is averaging 173.3 total yards per game and Holmes is averaging 75 rushing yards per game.

Coach Whittemore says the team looks sharp and is confident. He believes this mentality will turn into a win on Friday night.

Whittemore’s Views

Focusing on the game this week, Whittemore says Creekside is extremely well coached. He argues that the Knights have 3 to 4 of the best coaching staffs in 7A.

The hurricane this week has been somewhat of a diversion for the athletes. However, with hurricanes occurring multiple times within the past couple of years, the athletes are starting to get used to it and not letting it affect them as much.

However, no matter who Buchholz is playing, Whittemore is always nervous. He believes this mentality is what makes the Bobcats successful though.