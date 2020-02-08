Home / Feature Sports News / No. 2 Florida Gymnastics Finishes First While Hosting Tri-Meet
Florida Sophomore Savannah Schoenherr on bars for the Gators during their tri-meet with Denver and Iowa State on February 7th. (photo courtesy of Gator Gymnastics Twitter @GatorsGym)

No. 2 Florida Gymnastics Finishes First While Hosting Tri-Meet

Madi Camporese February 8, 2020 Feature Sports News, Gators Gymnastics 77 Views

Friday night’s tri-meet hosted by the Gator gymnastics team with three top 20 teams did not disappoint.  Big scores were made and career-bests were made.  The second ranked Florida Gators remains undefeated and picks up two wins in one night.

Final Totals of The Meet:

1) No.2 Florida Gators -197.875

2) No.4 Denver -197.250

3) No.18 Iowa State -196.800

Alyssa Baumann Scores her Collegiate-Best Floor Routine (9.975)

No. 2 Gators Claim Win Over No. 4 Denver & No. 18 Iowa State
Florida celebrates with Alyssa Baumann after her collegiate-best floor exercise mark of 9.975. (Photo courtesy of Floridagators.com) 

 

Trinity Thomas Sticks Perfect 10 on Beam

Florida sophomore Trinity Thomas stuck her second 10 of the season and of her career during the meet. Thomas also made history by being only the fourth Gator to stick a 10 on beam. The first 10 of her career and of the season came on the uneven bars against LSU. Thomas is also the only current member of U.S. Senior National Team also on a 2020 NCAA roster.

Image
Gator Sophomore Trinity Thomas on the vault during Florida’s triple meet with Iowa State and Denver. (Photo is from Gator Gymnastics Twitter @GatorsGym)

Freshman Payton Richards Scores New Career-Best (9.95)

Image
Florida freshman Payton Richards performs during Florida’s tri-meet. (photo courtesy of The Gator Gymnastics Twitter page @GatorsGym)

Florida Head Coach Jenny Rowland

“You can say treacherous and when I look at it, it was an opportunity for this team to make the step and have each others backs and compete with confidence.”

Florida Head Coach Jenny Rowland and Trinity Thomas during an NCAA gymnastics match against Missouri, Friday, Jan. 11, 2019, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/Gary McCullough)

Next week the Gators hit the road to take on Auburn.

Florida coach Jenny Rowland served as the associate head coach (2013-15) as well as an assistant coach (2010-13) for the Tigers prior to getting hired by Florida.

The SEC Meet is set for 7:30 pm and will be aired on SEC Network.

Tags

About Madi Camporese

Check Also

Gators Gymnastics Face Two Ranked Opponents in Tri-Meet

Three out of the four opponents the undefeated and second ranked Florida gymnastics team have …

© 2020 WRUF / Division of Multimedia Properties