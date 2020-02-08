No. 2 Florida Gymnastics Finishes First While Hosting Tri-Meet

Friday night’s tri-meet hosted by the Gator gymnastics team with three top 20 teams did not disappoint. Big scores were made and career-bests were made. The second ranked Florida Gators remains undefeated and picks up two wins in one night.

Final Totals of The Meet:

1) No.2 Florida Gators -197.875

2) No.4 Denver -197.250

3) No.18 Iowa State -196.800

Alyssa Baumann Scores her Collegiate-Best Floor Routine (9.975)

Trinity Thomas Sticks Perfect 10 on Beam

Florida sophomore Trinity Thomas stuck her second 10 of the season and of her career during the meet. Thomas also made history by being only the fourth Gator to stick a 10 on beam. The first 10 of her career and of the season came on the uneven bars against LSU. Thomas is also the only current member of U.S. Senior National Team also on a 2020 NCAA roster.

Freshman Payton Richards Scores New Career-Best (9.95)

Florida Head Coach Jenny Rowland

“You can say treacherous and when I look at it, it was an opportunity for this team to make the step and have each others backs and compete with confidence.”

Next week the Gators hit the road to take on Auburn.

Florida coach Jenny Rowland served as the associate head coach (2013-15) as well as an assistant coach (2010-13) for the Tigers prior to getting hired by Florida.

The SEC Meet is set for 7:30 pm and will be aired on SEC Network.