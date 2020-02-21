Gator Gymnastics Set to Host 14th Annual Link to Pink

The second ranked Florida gymnastics team will host eighth ranked Alabama Friday night.

Friday’s match up is not only one of the top two teams in the SEC, but also Florida’s 14th annual Link to Pink Meet. A Gator victory will give the Orange and Blue their second-consecutive SEC regular-season title. The Gator are currently 5-0 in SEC meets and Alabama is the only remaining team left with a single league loss. Alabama will be the third top-10 opponent Florida has faced this season.

14th Annual Link to Pink

The Link to Pink event is aiming to raise awareness for breast cancer prevention. These meets are an SEC initiative and will be the theme for this upcoming Friday. Pink leotards will take the place of the traditional team colors.

Gator coach Jenny Rowland thinks this is always a great meet.

“It really is a special night for the Gators here in the O’Dome,” she said. “An opportunity to be able to show support, reach out and spread awareness to lots of people.”

Trinity Thomas named SEC Gymnast of the Week Again

It’s the fourth straight week Gator sophomore Trinity Thomas has been awarded SEC Gymnast of the Week honors.

Thomas posted her second consecutive 10.0 on beam during their meet against No.17 Auburn.

All the action in the Link to Pink meet will start at 5:45 pm in Exactech Arena and it will air on the SEC Network.