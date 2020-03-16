Rudy Gobert Opens Up on Coronavirus

Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert finally speaks out after testing positive for the coronavirus. Gobert was diagnosed Wednesday night, as the Jazz took on the Oklahoma City Thunder. However, the game was postponed due to the possibility of teammates and fans being infected.

Star guard Donovan Mitchell of the Utah Jazz was later tested positive for the virus as well, apparently being affected by Gobert. Mitchell reacted saying he had time to “cool off” and is glad that he and his teammate are feeling well. With all of this happening, the NBA came to the conclusion to suspend the 2019-2020 season until further notice. Before the suspension of the NBA, the Jazz held the fourth seed in the Western Conference.

A Letter to NBA Fans pic.twitter.com/hPX6xhmy9d — NBA (@NBA) March 13, 2020

Gobert came out with a video of his lack of awareness and responsibility during the epidemic. A few days before being tested, Gobert rubbed his hands all over the microphones of reporters. He says he needed to take it more seriously, and wishes the rest of the world does so as well. Gobert will donate over $500,000 to support the employees at the Utah Jazz stadium, Vivint Smart Home Arena.

Ways to be Safe

1: Wash your hands as much as possible. Washing your hands creates a better opportunity to be infected by others.

2: Do not touch your eyes, mouth or nose with your hands. If hands are not washed, this makes it easier to spread around your body.

3: If you sneeze or cough, make sure you cover it up. If you are infected, sneezing or coughing can infect others, which creates a cycle.

4: Do not wander in an event of more than 50 people. Places like bars and restaurants can cause the virus to spread.

5: Lastly, practice social distancing. Social distancing decreases the chance of others being infected. The fewer infections there are, the quicker the virus will go away.