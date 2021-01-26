Magic Ends Skid Behind Vucevic’s 28

On the second night of their back-to-back series, the Magic bounced back and came out on top thanks to another big night from Nikola Vucevic.

Orlando (8-10) defeated the visiting Charlotte Hornets (7-10) 117-108 Monday night. Vucevic nearly posted a triple-double, leading the charge with 28 points, 12 rebounds, and 7 assists on 11-23 shooting, including 4-7 from the 3-point line.

After starting out sluggishly facing an 11-point deficit at the end of the first quarter, the Magic hit their stride. From there they outscored the Hornets 98-78 over the final three quarters.

Anthony Has Career Night

Cole Anthony scored a career-high 21 points as he continues to take on more responsibility in light of Markelle Fultz’s season-ending ACL tear earlier this month.

Magic head coach (and former Hornets coach) Steve Clifford praised Anthony’s leadership and performances on both ends of the court after the game.

“He does as much extra as he can,” said Clifford His team has been needing that kind of effort this month as last night’s win was only the Magic’s fourth win in 2021.

Vucevic Staying Hot

As for Vucevic, his performance was his 13th double-double of the early season, good for the fourth-most in the league.

Orlando’s leading scorer and rebounder is making his case to earn his second consecutive NBA All-Star selection.

Next Up

The Magic will look to build on Monday’s win when they take on De’Aaron Fox and the Sacramento Kings (6-10) at home Wednesday night at 7.

BOX SCORE | 1st | 2nd | 3rd | 4th | F |

Charlotte 30 24 22 32 108

Orlando 19 36 32 30 117

SOUTHEAST STANDINGS

W L GB

Atlanta 8 8 —

Orlando 8 10 1

Charlotte 7 10 1.5

Miami 6 10 2

Washington 3 9 3