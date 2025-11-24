Rookies Dominate this Week’s NBA Awards

One month into the NBA season, the rookie class has started to make its mark. All three awards this week go to first-year players.

A national champion has shown his coaching staff why he has a ring, a big man did his best Nikola Jokic impression and a Duke one-and-done looks like the rookie of the year.

Championship DNA

After leading the Florida Gators in scoring in the 2025 national championship game, Will Richard went to the Golden State Warriors in the second round. With contract questions hindering the Warriors’ ability to sign free agents, Richard had a chance to prove himself during training camp – and prove himself he did.

Coach Steve Kerr has plugged Richard into the starting lineup. He is now playing alongside Stephen Curry, Jimmy Butler III and Draymond Green. The Warriors are a team with championship aspirations and have players who know how to win. Richard’s experience in college playing winning basketball makes him the perfect fit in Golden State.

Baby Jokic

In a game against the Denver Nuggets on Wednesday, New Orleans Pelicans rookie big man Derik Queen did everything he could to combat Nikola Jokic. He finished with 30 points, nine rebounds, four assists, a pair of blocks and two steals. He was the primary defender on Jokic, who played well but finished with nine turnovers.

The Pelicans received a lot of flak for trading up in the 2025 NBA Draft for Queen for their 2026 pick. While the trade may have been a poor choice by New Orleans, there is no denying Queen’s talent. Florida fans will remember Queen as a member of Maryland’s “Crab Five” from last season. His ceiling with the Pelicans will be something to monitor as his fit with Zion Williamson is not the cleanest.

Rookie of the Year Leader

There is no surprise that a one-and-done player from Duke is leading the NBA Rookie of the Year race. The surprise comes from the fact that it is Kon Knueppel. Averaging 23 points last week, Knueppel has burst onto the scene for a struggling Charlotte team.

Known to be a good shooter, Knueppel shot at least 40% from the 3-point line last week. He now has multiple 30-point games under his belt, and there is no signs of him slowing down. Charlotte is not going to find success this season, so getting more shots for its rookie will be a key goal as the season continues to unwind.

