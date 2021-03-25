Gator Volleyball Smashes Aggies

The Florida Gator volleyball hit the road on Wednesday for their last series of the regular season. In day one of their series, the Gators beat Texas A&M in three sets.

https://twitter.com/GatorsVB/status/1374882322437173251

Florida Gators Day One

Thayer Hall led the way in kills for the Gators Wednesday with nine. Following closely behind was fellow outside hitter, T’Ara Ceasar who had seven and right side Holly Carlton also with seven.

Hall also carried the team in digs with seven. Elli McKissock had six and Ceasar had four. On defense, middle blocker Lauren Dooley had four blocks, Ceasar had three and Carlton finished the game with two.

Set one was close but the Gators skated by with a 25-23 victory to start the match. Florida was able to keep the Aggies at a further point difference in set two, with a 25-19 final score.

Then finally, in set three the Gators closed the match out with a 25-20 win.

Texas A&M Aggies Day One

For the Aggies, outside hitter Ciera Hecht led the way with eight kills and one block. Middle blocker Morgan Davis had seven kills and two blocks, and setter Camille Conner ended the game with five kills and also two blocks.

Hecht also carried the team in digs with eight total, followed by six from Conner and six from libero and defensive specialist Sabrina Sustala.

A Look at Thursday

The Texas A&M versus Florida series continues on Thursday to finish both teams’ regular seasons. The Gators are now 18-3, ranked second in the SEC. Texas A&M on the other hand is 9-8 and ranked number seven in the SEC.

First serve will be Thursday at 7 p.m.

NCAA Championship

Round one of the NCAA Volleyball Championship kicks off on April 14, with the regional finals on April 19. Semifinals will be held on April 22, followed by the National Championship on April 24.

In the NCAA, Florida is ranked number seven while Texas A&M is unranked.