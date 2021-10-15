The battle of the unbeaten: Kentucky vs. Georgia

There are only two teams left in the SEC with undefeated records, and they will face each other on CBS Saturday at 3:30 p.m. The No. 1 ranked Georgia Bulldogs (6-0, 4-0) will look to maintain their dominance as the No. 11 ranked Kentucky Wildcats (6-0, 4-0) look to take down the Bulldogs in Athens.

Georgia Bulldogs

The Georgia Bulldogs have reached No. 1 in the AP poll as the previous No. 1 ranked Alabama Crimson Tide fell to unranked Texas A&M last Saturday.

𝐆𝐀 𝐂𝐋𝐀𝐘 | 𝐆𝐚𝐦𝐞 𝟕 𝐓𝐫𝐚𝐢𝐥𝐞𝐫 🎙️ Voiced by: Zac Brown

🎵 GA Clay – @zacbrownband pic.twitter.com/WKseyAkElH — Georgia Football (@GeorgiaFootball) October 15, 2021

Offense

The Bulldogs offense has been impressive this season as they are averaging 39.8 points a game.

The biggest question for the offense this week is who will be the starter at quarterback for the Bulldogs as senior Stetson Bennett has started the last two games for the Bulldogs in place of junior JT Daniels, who has been out due to a strained lat muscle.

In his last game, Bennett threw for 231 yards and was 14 for 21 against the No. 18 Auburn Tigers and has 746 passing yards this season. He also threw two touchdowns with zero interceptions. In Daniel’s last game against the Vanderbilt Commodores, he was 9 for 10 for 129 yards and threw for two touchdowns.

Whichever quarterback starts on Saturday will be in an excellent position to complete as the Bulldogs has been running the ball at will, averaging 197.2 yards per game. Georgia has 13 touchdowns this season behind running backs Zamir White, James Cook, Kendall Milton, and Kenny Mcintosh.

This season, the Bulldogs have suffered significant injuries on their wide receiver core but still have been dominant as a unit. Tight end Brock Bowers leads the team with 20 receptions, 315 receiving yards, and four touchdowns.

Georgia offense should be able to have a balanced attack against the Wildcats defense.

Defense

The Bulldogs are the top defense in the nation this season. They lead the nation in scoring defense, giving up just 5.5 points per game. Georgia has only allowed only two touchdowns this season which shows their ability to shut down an offense.

Their defense has racked up 323 tackles, eight interceptions, and 22 sacks this season. Senior linebacker Adam Anderson leads the team in sacks with four, and senior linebacker Channing Tindall leads the team in tackles with 29.

The defense has only allowed 201.2 yards per game this year. It will be a big challenge for the Kentucky offense to get plays down the field.

Kentucky Wildcats

Kentucky continues to add wins in the win column as they look to remain unbeaten as they face a tough Georgia defense. The Wildcats defeated LSU 42-21, scoring the most points against the Tiger’s regular-season game.

"If you need some juice come find me because I'm gonna be here all night." 🗣 @CoachJonSumrall #ForTheTeam 😼🏈 pic.twitter.com/6oLYz1Da5h — Kentucky Football (@UKFootball) October 15, 2021

Offense

Wildcats quarterback Will Levis will face his biggest challenge this week as he faces the nation’s top defense.

Levis has completed 87 for 135 passes this year for 1,134 yards, averaging 8.4 yards per pass. He has thrown 11 touchdowns and six interceptions this season.

Kentucky’s offense will need to play a perfect game against the tough Bulldogs defense. Levis will need to have a balanced offensive attack to score drives to set them up for scoring opportunities.

He should look for his leading receiver Wan’Dale Robinson who has 37 receptions for 527 yards, averaging 14.2 yards per catch. Robinson has four touchdowns this season.

The offense should also hand the ball off to leading rusher Chris Rodriguez Jr. who has 768 yards and five touchdowns, averaging 6.4 yards per game.

Defense

Kentucky will need to play lockdown defense as they go up against a talented Bulldogs offense.

The defense has 378 total tackles and 13 total sacks this season. Linebacker DeAndre Square leads the team with 46 total tackles, and J.J. Weaver leads the team in sacks with four sacks.

They should look for big plays from their key playmakers to change the game’s momentum and get the Bulldogs offense off the field to set up opportunities for the Wildcats to score if they plan to win the game.

Game Series History

Georgia vs. Kentucky series has been dominated by the Bulldogs, holding a 60-12-2 record over the Wildcats. Kentucky’s last victory against the Bulldogs came in 2009. Georgia has won 11 in a row since their loss to the Wildcats in 2009. On Saturday, we will see who comes out on top and remains undefeated in the SEC.