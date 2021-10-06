Auburn to Host Rival Georgia

The Auburn Tigers are set to host the Georgia Bulldogs on Saturday, Oct. 9, at 3:30 p.m.

Looking at Each Team

The Tigers are currently 4-1 this season. Their first loss was against Penn State and they fell short 28-20 on Sept. 18 and haven’t experienced a loss since. Their last game was against LSU where they made a comeback win on the road with a final score of 24-19.

The Georgia Bulldogs are currently 5-0 this season. Their last game was against the Arkansas Razorbacks where they won 37-0. That is their second game of the season where the Bulldogs beat their opposing team and the other team didn’t score. The other team was Vanderbilt with a final score of 62-0.

Series History

The Tigers and Bulldogs are no strangers. The teams have one of the oldest rivalries. They will meet for the 126th time for the renewal of the Deep South’s oldest rivalry.

The No. 2 ranked Bulldogs have won the last four games against the No. 18 ranked Tigers. In the last twenty games, the Bulldogs have won 16.

The longest win streak for the Bulldogs was nine games, and for the Tigers, six games. The Bulldogs have a home record of 16-18 and the Tigers have a home record of 12-17-2. The largest margin of victory for the Bulldogs was 44-0, and for the Tigers, 41-0. The smallest margin for the Bulldogs was 14-13 and 31-30 for the Tigers.

Overall the Georgia Bulldogs have 61 wins, 56 losses, and 8 ties against the Auburn Tigers.

Tigers head coach Bryan Harsin talks about how the team has been practicing and preparing to enter Saturday’s game against Georgia.

They know Georgia is a good team and they continue to prepare for their matchup.

Georgia’s head coach Kirby Smart talks about how the team is excited to head over to Auburn and play “what we think is a really good football team”.

The game will be covered and televised on CBS at 3:30 p.m. The game will be commented by Aaron Murray, Noah Eagle, Jenny Dell, and Rick Neuheisel.