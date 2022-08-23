Gator Athletics Commits Towards Improving Their Athletic Program; A Look At New Football Facility

The University of Florida athletic department is committed to helping its student-athletes succeed. Its dedication to enhancing the Gator athletic experience is seen in its recently built, $85 million football facility. It took six years to create the James W. “Bill” Heavener Football Training Center. The greatest challenge was Covid-19.

UF Executive Athletic Director for Internal Affairs, Chip Howard, speaks on how UF overcame the Covid-19 obstacle.

There are still some final touches to be made to the new facility; however, the athletes are already using the facilities, and social media has been flooded with footage of their excitement.

https://twitter.com/GatorsFB/status/1558970475560189953

One word serves as the foundation for this facility’s goal: commitment. Howard explains the significance of the word “commitment” in the new facility.

By continuously thinking of innovative methods to advance the program, Gator Athletics is trying to make the experience the best it can be for all student athletes.

Recruitment

Potential recruiters and transfer students are drawn in by the new facility. Florida football coach Billy Napier has used the impressive facility to attract potential new Gators.

Importance of Inclusivity

One significant difference between this facility and other college facilities is that all Gator athletes are welcomed here with open arms. The Gator athlete crossover, according to Howard, makes this facility distinctively Florida.

Additionally, this facility has the unique feature of allowing every Gator athlete to participate in the food plan. Normally, there would be 250 athletes on the meal plan, however right now, there are 524 athletes. Howard explains how this is a game changer.

Through its numerous NCAA champion championships and Olympic medals, Gator athletics has established itself as a top-tier program. And to attract top tier athletes, schools must keep up with facilities to help attract those athletes and that is exactly what Florida has done in constructing this new building that gives the football players, coaches, staff and other athletes a first class place to work in, practice in, and also have the best in nutrition possible.