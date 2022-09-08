Missouri and Kansas State Both Looking to Remain Undefeated

After starting the season with a victory, both Missouri and Kansas State are hungry to progress their records to 2-0.

Kansas State In Their First Game

In their first game of the season last week, the Wildcats shut out South Dakota by a score of 34-0. Although South Dakota is not one of the tougher opponents on K-State’s schedule, the win was still impressive. Kansas State relied heavily on their rushing attack, which rushed for 297 yards. The passing game was not as significant with only 95 yards passing, but will have to step up if they are going to beat a strong rush defense in Missouri.

Missouri In Their First Game

Perhaps the most meaningful takeaway from Missouri’s first game was their rush defense. Overall, the Tigers only allowed 11 rush yards throughout the entirety of the game. When asked about this week’s upcoming game, facing a tough rush attack in Kansas State, Missouri head coach Eliah Drinkwitz acknowledged this week will be a harder task than last week. He mentions that “what happened last week doesn’t really have anything to do with this week.”

What Will Happen?

As Drinkwitz said, this matchup is far different from their first week’s matchup. The game will likely come down to if Missouri can stop the strong rushing attack of K-State. The Wildcats, who rushed for almost 300 yards in week one, will be faced with a tough task playing a team who didn’t even allow 15 last week. However, if Kansas State can incorporate their passing attack, they can get past this rush defense and come out victorious. For Missouri, they must limit turnovers and rely on their rush defense to repeat their efforts from last week to finish the weekend with a win.