Rodgers to the Jets: What it Means for the Packers

On Monday, the New York Jets and the Green Bay Packers agreed to a trade that sent Aaron Rodgers to the Jets. A trade that has been lingering since Rodgers’ announcement on the Pat McAfee Show in March finally came to fruition.

Breaking: Aaron Rodgers is being traded to the New York Jets, sources told @AdamSchefter. pic.twitter.com/AAGhSLr8Wr — ESPN (@espn) April 24, 2023

Here are the details of the trade:

Jets get:

Aaron Rodgers

No. 15 overall pick

No. 170 overall pick

Packers get:

No. 13 overall pick

No. 42 overall pick

No. 207 overall pick

Conditional pick for 2024 NFL Draft (the condition is that the pick is a second-round pick, but if Rodgers plays 65% of the snaps during the 2023 regular season, it upgrades to a first-round pick)

Did the Jets give up too much for Aaron Rodgers? 🤔 The latest trade grades are on @ESPNPlus ➡️ https://t.co/gD3JaAO5qH pic.twitter.com/skxaLdSgyC — ESPN (@espn) April 25, 2023

What the Packers Lost

Besides the two draft picks in this year’s draft, Green Bay gave up their golden goose in this trade. In his 18 years with the Packers, Rodgers won a Super Bowl, four NFL MVP awards and appeared in six Pro Bowls. The quarterback had a record of 147-75-1 with the team and led Green Bay to several playoff appearances. Rodgers is also the franchise’s all-time passing touchdown leader (475), second in total wins (147) and second in passing yards (59,055). However, Green Bay parted ways with Rodgers during what is considered to be the later stages of his career.

What the Packers Gained

Green Bay was able to come away with a lot more than what they were able to give away. The team gathered three picks for this year’s draft and a pick for the draft in 2024.

It is speculated that the Packers will most likely draft a receiver or tight end in the first round. This is a position that they have not taken in the first round in almost two decades. Green Bay is currently holding on to the longest drought of an NFL team not taking a wide receiver, running back or tight end in the first round of the draft with a record of 20 drafts in a row. The last player the team took at that position was Florida State alumnus wide receiver Javon Walker.

The Packers did not have to draft offensive skill position players in round one because of Rodgers’ draw. Players in those positions were either picked up in the following rounds or would sign with Green Bay. Now, the team will look to possibly start the rebuild with a new receiver.

Because of the trade, the Packers are now able to eventually move on from the large cap space that Rodgers held. Although the team does not owe the new Jets quarterback any money in cash, Green Bay has to take a cap space hit of $40.3 million for the 2023 season. However, they will be free from the Rodgers’ deal in the 2024. This free up in cap space will allow the team to go after a major free agent next summer.

All in the Name of Love

With this trade, the Packers have made it clear they’ve moved on Rodgers. The team will most likely look to quarterback Jordan Love to fill in the big shoes. Love was taken with the 26th overall pick in the 2020 draft.

He has not played much due to being Rodgers’ backup. But in the game time that he has played, he has thrown for three touchdowns and 606 yards. With the Packers going 8-9 last season and missing the playoffs, Green Bay will look to Love to step in and win.