Jets and Packers Officially Agree on Trade Deal

After months of speculation and trade talks between the Green Bay Packers and the New York Jets, both teams, along with Aaron Rodgers will officially begin a new chapter.

With just four days left before the first round of the 2023 NFL draft in Kansas City, compensation between the two teams was finally agreed upon.

The breakdown of everything you may need to know is right here.

Slow and Steady

After 18 seasons with the Green Bay Packers, Aaron Rodgers has received his wish and has been officially traded to the city of New York to play for the Jets.

The most anticipated activity during this offseason has revolved around Rodgers and these two teams since the quarterback confirmed that he wanted to play for the Jets on the Pat McAfee Show in March.

Since that moment, both the Packers and the Jets have found it challenging to agree on compensation and were taking their sweet time in engaging in conversations.

Just days before the draft, conversations caught on fire, flaming into an official compensation agreement.

Rodgers leaves Green Bay as a four-time regular season MVP, a one-time Super Bowl Champion, a 10-time Pro Bowler, and the franchise’s all-time touchdown passer.

Trade Details Finalized

.@AdamSchefter had everyone SHOCKED on NFL Live as he broke the Aaron Rodgers trade on live television 😳🍿 pic.twitter.com/NH0Wmk1ve4 — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) April 24, 2023

Per sources, the Jets receive quarterback Aaron Rodgers, the No. 15 pick in the 2023 draft and a 2023 5th-round pick (No.170).

The Packers will receive the No. 13 overall pick in the 2023 draft, a 2023 second round pick (No.42), a 2023 sixth round pick and a conditional 2024 second round pick. The conditional turns into a first round pick if Rodgers plays 65% of the plays.

The Packers essentially get what they wanted all along. A first and second round pick.

Packers Ready to Move On

As of right now, the Packers will rely on their young quarterback Jordan Love and the supporting cast around him to pick up the production that Aaron Rodgers will take away with him.

According to General Manager Brain Gutekunst, The organization wishes nothing but the best for their former quarterback and will always view him as one of the greatest Packers of all time.

Soaring Expectations

Now that the Jets have given up their draft capital, they are ready to get to work. However, expectations are very high now that the trade is official.

With Rodgers wearing number eight (his old college jersey number), the Jets are expecting him to lead the team to the playoffs, breaking the longest playoff drought in the NFL which spans 12 years.