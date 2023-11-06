Houston Texans Stun Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 39-37

Share Facebook

The Houston Texans stunned Tampa Bay on Sunday by an unique NFL score of 39-37. Rookie quarterback CJ Stroud led a six-play, 70-yard touchdown drive in 40 seconds to take down the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

WHAT A GAME, WHAT A FINISH 🤯 pic.twitter.com/m2PjoHOj5Y — Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) November 5, 2023

First Half

The Bucs’ defense coughed the ball up on the Texans’ first possession. At the Houston 42-yard line, Antoine Winfield Jr. recovered a ball Lavonte David forced out of Dalton Schultz’s hands. Despite the early gift in Texans’ territory, the Bucs were unable to capitalize. It was Chase McLaughlin who kicked the field goal from 35 yards out.

The Texans followed with a score. A 21-yard gain by Schultz and a 15-yard gain by Tank Dell were both aided by soft zones. The Texans earned a first down after being penalized for roughing the passer. On a slant route, Nico Collins gained inside leverage for a 14-yard touchdown for Houston.

Rachaad White caught and ran 33 yards for the Bucs on the next possession, resulting in a Cade Otton touchdown. It was Otton’s second scoring play of the season and fourth in his career.

On the first down of the second quarter, Shaquil Barrett made a tackle for loss, and Calijah Kancey stopped a run on third down. White rushed up the middle for 11 yards and gained 16 yards on the ensuing drive for Tampa Bay. White scored a one-yard touchdown on a six-play, 40-yard drive. After Devin White forced a Stroud incompletion on third-and-nine, the defense forced a Ka’imi Fairbairn field goal from 50 yards.

Second Half

After several incompletions on deep balls, the Buccaneers settled for a 49-yard field goal by McLaughlin. Noah Brown caught and ran 75 yards for a Texans touchdown on an 18-second scoring play. As the third quarter came to an end, Houston cut their deficit to 20-16.

Another field goal, this one by McLaughlin from 55 yards, ended the Buccaneers’ next drive.

Shultz’s 26-yard gain set up Dell’s touchdown on the Texans’ next offensive possession. The 29-yard touchdown came when Dell baited the defender with his release and ran north.

Schultz scored on a nine-play, 52-yard drive to begin the fourth quarter for Houston. Stroud’s quarterback sneak extended the Texans’ lead 30-23 as he rushed up the middle.

Mike Evans caught Baker Mayfield’s 53-yard bomb downfield to set up first-and-goal. White tied the game two plays later with a one-yard touchdown run inside NRG Stadium.

In the final minutes of regulation, the Buccaneers had a chance to seal the victory. A 14-yard touchdown pass from Mayfield to Otton capped a 10-play, 61-yard drive for Tampa Bay. Despite this, the Bucs’ defense was powerless to stop the Texans’ surge down the field, with Dell benefiting. To set up the touchdown, Dell gained 26 yards and connected with Stroud for 15 yards.

Texans win 39-37.