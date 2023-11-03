Buccaneers Travel to Houston in Week 9

Share Facebook

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-4) travel to Houston to take on the Texans (3-4) Sunday at 1 p.m.

The Texans are looking to rebound after losing to the then-winless Carolina Panthers last week.

The question circulating Houston is whether rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud will be able to bounce back against a stingy defense who loves to blitz.

Stroud passed for a season-low 140 yards against Carolina after entering the game averaging more than 276 yds per game. Houston scored just 13 points in the loss, which marked the fewest points since a 25-9 loss at Baltimore in the opener.

The Texans will look to rebound back against a Bucs team that has lost three in a row, capped by last week’s 24-18 loss in Buffalo.

Although there is good news for the Bucs defense, which is likely to be getting star nose tackle Vita Vea back after he sat out last week with a groin injury. Getting Vea back helps the front seven, which will need to be stout against an offense who can score quickly.

Offensive Struggles

The Bucs are averaging just 17.3 points per game and have been outscored 60-37 during their three-game skid, which includes home losses to Atlanta and Detroit, as well as the lost last week to Buffalo. Mayfield, who’s with his his fourth team in three seasons, concedes the offense and feels an obligation to be more productive, especially with how well the defense has played in keeping the Bucs in mostly ever game this season.

With the defenses playing well and the offenses struggling, protecting the QB should be the top priority for both teams. Losing your QB in a game like this can be the difference. Mayfield says he is ready to get back out there and show the world that he can be the guy moving forward for the franchise.

Biggest Challenges

While the Buccaneers look for ways to slow down Stroud, the Texans are focusing on limiting the impact Bucs star receiver Mike Evans has. Evans grew up in nearby Galveston and starred at Texas A&M. He has 86 career touchdown receptions and needs 68 yards receiving to become the fifth player in NFL history with at least 11,000 yds receiving and 85 touchdown receptions in his first 10 seasons.

Meanwhile, Stroud will have to lineup with a new center Sunday after Jarrett Patterson was placed on injured reserve due to an ankle injury suffered against Carolina. Patterson started Houston’s first seven games this season after the team lost two centers in training camp. Rookie second-round pick Juice Scruggs took over, but injured a hamstring in the preseason finale to thrust Patterson into the role.

Michael Deiter, will start for Houston at center this weekend after opening the season on the practice squad.

Keys to the Game

Both teams want to rebound, especially the offenses. But the defenses might keep that from happening.

For the Buccaneers, getting Mike Evans and Chris Godwin going early will back the safeties up to allow room for the running game to get going.

The Texans will have to find a way to get starting running back Damien Pierce going to allow for some opportunities over the top for wide receiver Nico Collins to make some big plays.