Gators Softball Set to Host NCAA Regionals

Share Facebook

Twitter

The Gainesville Regional for the NCAA Women’s College World Series is set to take place May 17-19 at Katie Seashole Pressly Stadium. The No. 4 Florida Gators will square off against the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (37-19), Florida Atlantic Owls (41-14) and South Alabama Jaguars (32-18-1).

This marks the 18th time the Gators will host an NCAA Regional, as they enter the tournament as the national four-seed. Florida has hosted 17 NCAA Regionals brackets under long-time Head Coach Tim Walton. He recalled his first ever regional tournament with the Gators, which they lost against FAU. They will face FAU once again in the current tournament.

The Gators are 46-12 overall this season. They faced tough opponents such as Missouri and LSU, who are currently ranked No. 9 and No. 10 in the country, respectively. Walton has acknowledged the many highs and lows this season has produced, but also noted how the team has improved over the course of the season and is ready to win.

As the regular season progressed, the team had to make some changes according to their performance. Specifically, both Keagan Rothrock and Ava Brown had to adjust their pitching. Walton recalls making short-notice adjustments that have significantly impacted the team’s performance and helped them get to this point in the season.

Even though the team has a smaller roster, it still performs at a high level. This can be attributed to the individual approach the coaches take. Pitchers have one-on-one training sessions in the bullpen. Hitting practice also takes place in smaller groups. The coaching staff has continued to work hard this season and the results speak for themselves.

Florida’s fanbase has also played an instrumental role in the team’s success. Spectators have consistently packed Pressly Stadium to support the Gators. no matter their opponent. This weekend is expected to be no different at home.

On Deck For The Gators

The Gators are now gearing up for their double elimination regional tournament this weekend. First up on Friday, Florida will square off against the reigning Atlantic Sun conference champion FGCU Eagles. The Gators were victorious over the Eagles earlier this season and have an 8-2 all time record against them. First pitch is set for Friday at noon at Katie Seashole Pressly Stadium. Depending on Friday’s results, they will face either South Alabama or FAU on Saturday.