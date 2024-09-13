Gators Football Set To Open SEC Slate Against Aggies

Share Facebook

The Florida Gators have another big test to pass at home this week.

Although UF (1-1) dominated Samford last week, winning 45-7 in the Swamp, Saturday’s game against Texas A&M (1-1) will be no walk in the park.

Facing a new-look Aggies team under first-year coach Mike Elko, the Gators must be prepared physically and mentally if they want to come out on top.

Florida’s Question at QB

After suffering a concussion in the season opener against Miami, redshirt senior quarterback Graham Mertz has recovered and is off the injury report. But in his absence, freshman passer DJ Lagway had himself a day against Samford.

The highly touted youngster threw for 456 yards, a Florida freshman record, and three touchdowns against the Bulldogs.

Lagway showed off his arm strength and impressive playmaking ability on several occasions, completing six passes of 30 or more yards.

However, Mertz has more experience under his belt than Lagway and produced a very efficient season in 2023. Nevertheless, big plays were few and far between for Florida’s passing game last season.

Florida head coach Billy Napier has not yet officially announced a starter, although he has previously indicated Mertz will continue to receive first-team reps upon his return. He noted earlier this week that he plans on using both Mertz and Lagway against the Aggies.

Elko vs. Napier: Battle of Identity

Elko came into College Station as a familiar face: he was A&M’s defensive coordinator from 2018 to 2021. After leaving to become the head coach at Duke for two seasons, he returned to fix up his old program in 2024.

Elko is known as a creative defensive mind. While defensive coordinator Jay Bateman call plays, it remains Elko’s defense, and a tough one to crack.

In his second and final season at Duke in 2023, the Blue Devils surrendered just 19.0 points per game.

Wherever he has gone, Elko has often used a wide variety of defensive fronts to confuse the offense. This is most dangerous on third downs, when Elko can send blitzes from anywhere on the field to get to the quarterback.

Napier was well aware of the threat that the Aggies defense poses.

Unlike Elko, Napier comes from an offensive background. Before becoming a head coach, he was a wide receivers coach at Alabama under Nick Saban, and coordinated offenses for Clemson and Arizona State.

While he was the head coach for Louisiana, the Raging Cajuns averaged over 31 points per game for four straight seasons.

But his offenses have not been nearly as productive in Gainesville. The Gators averaged 28.4 points per game last season, just ninth in the SEC.

Part of that is due to tougher competition, but many have doubts regarding his play calling. In the Gators’ first game against Miami, the offense struggled to find rhythm, gaining just 261 yards in the 41-17 defeat.

Both Napier and his squad will have to be at their best in order to break down a hardened Aggies defense.

Game Time

The Gators will host the Aggies in Ben Hill Griffin Stadium at 3:30 p.m. Saturday (ABC, ESPN 98.1-FM/850-AM WRUF).