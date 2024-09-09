Billy Napier: Intention to play Lagway Every Game

Share Facebook

Florida football head coach Billy Napier spoke to the media Monday to reflect on the team’s performance against Samford and previewed the upcoming game against Texas A&M.

Florida Gators Football Press Conference 9-9-2024 https://t.co/JjOq4o0CAB — Florida Gators Football (@GatorsFB) September 9, 2024

Napier Says Lagway Will Continue to Play

After an impressive showing from freshman quarterback DJ Lagway in Saturday’s game, Napier was questioned about the situation at quarterback going forward. Lagway completed 18-of-his-25 passes for 456 yards and three touchdowns against Samford. He saw success throwing the ball deep, something that was missing from the Gator offense beforehand. Florida’s starter Graham Mertz was out of the game with a concussion.

Napier was asked if Lagway would continue to play in future games after his performance.

Napier didn’t get into specifics, but it seems that Mertz will retain his starting position when he is healthy. As a dual threat quarterback, Lagway adds another dimension to the Florida offense. Based on Napier’s comment, Lagway will be used situationally, and both quarterbacks will be used in tandem. Napier spoke about his experience using two quarterbacks at the University of Louisiana and the success that brought his team then.

Week Two Improvements

Napier was also asked about the difference he saw in the team’s performances from Week 1 to Week 2.

The Florida defense was a major concern after the loss against Miami. They allowed 41 points at home and failed to put the opposing quarterback under much pressure. The team had four sacks against Samford on Saturday, a major improvement. It still isn’t fully convincing. Samford is an FCS school and doesn’t provide the same competition as most of Florida’s SEC schedule.

Here’s what Napier had to say about the performance of the defense through two weeks.

Problems in Pass Protection

The offensive line is another position group that struggled against Miami. Mertz was continuously under pressure.

When asked about the changes made throughout the Samford game, Napier said there is still work to do in that group. The starting positions are still not set, and the individuals who perform will be the ones who play.

Here is what Napier told the media about the offensive line.