Ole Miss Rebels Enter Bye Week

Following a tight 29-26 loss to the LSU Tigers last week in overtime, the Ole Miss Rebels enter their first bye week of the season.

Mid-Season Insight

No. 18 Ole Miss (5-2) has experienced both dominating wins and narrow losses this season. With two defeats decided by just 3-point differences, the Rebels are looking to improve their performance on both sides of the ball.

In their recent game against Tigers, the Rebels struggled with three crucial incomplete passes in overtime, leading to Caden Davis’s 57-yard field goal. Meanwhile, the Tigers secured the victory with a complete 25-yard pass on first down.

Ole Miss Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin believes a punt may have secured the victory, but with evolving strategies, much more was necessary. The absence of several players for the Rebels offensively impacted the team’s performance as well.

Bye Week Tweaks

With several crucial quick decisions, the team must make adjustments that would secure wins for upcoming games. As shown through their performance, the Rebels struggle to maintain momentum as the time winds down. Ultimately, this may cost them games going forward. Ole Miss will have to improve on its approach to the game as time continues to wind down.

With several athletes listed as questionable, the health of players is the primary focus as the team prepares for its next matchup.

Looking Ahead

Unlike previous games, Ole Miss fans have now expressed their frustration as the season continues. Kiffin encourages fans to express their anger as the Rebels face upcoming rivals. Instead of settling for close losses, Kiffin wants to use disappointment to drive points on the board.

Upcoming Matchups

On Saturday, October 26 at 12:00 pm, Ole Miss will take on Oklahoma at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. This game will show the improvement of Rebels strategy as they seek to improve their ranking and secure wins going forward.