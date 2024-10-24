South Carolina Prepares For Texas During Bye Week

Share Facebook

Twitter

Coming off a dominant 35-9 win against Oklahoma last week, the South Carolina Gamecocks enter their second bye week of the season.

The Gamecocks (4-3) have faced challenges on both sides of the ball as they progress through the season. At the start, the Gamecocks had high hopes and showcased potential with strong performances against several teams. However, their recent significant losses have made it clear that they have multiple necessary changes to make in order to complete their season successfully.

Upgrades to Offense

The Gamecocks’ performance offensively varies each week, shifting throughout each individual game. Numerous mistakes, with a plethora of fumbles and interceptions, have severely impacted the success of the Gamecocks’ offense.

With redshirt freshman LaNorris Sellers at quarterback, his inexperience has led to numerous costly mistakes. Although he has displayed improvement from game to game, the team’s offensive strategy has shifted to primarily focusing on running the ball.

In their recent matchup against Oklahoma, running back Raheim Sanders established himself as a key player offensively. He contributed with 33 yards and one touchdown. His strengths have been crucial for the Gamecocks this season in securing points on the board.

As the Gamecocks prepare for upcoming games, their offensive execution needs to be reevaluated and consistent.

Defense Spotlight

Defensively, South Carolina has continued to control the game. With only one team able to score over 30 points against the Gamecocks, there are high expectations set for them on the defensive side of the ball.

Shown from their performance last week, athletes such as Demetrius Knight Jr., Nick Emmanwori and Bam Martin-Scott are some of the more notable players for South Carolina’s defense.

Planning Ahead

On Saturday, November 2, South Carolina will host No. 18 Texas A&M at Williams-Brice Stadium. With this bye week, head coach Shane Beamer aims to right the ship for his team and get things back on track.