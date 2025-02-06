7 Gainesville-Area Schools Advance To Boys Basketball District Championships

Share Facebook

The Gainesville area shines in boys basketball with seven teams advancing to their district tournament championship games. All five championship matchups take place Friday evening.

P.K. Yonge vs. Saint Francis

In the 2A-District 2 semifinals, P.K. Yonge (9-16) advanced against Saint Francis Catholic (14-9), 66-48 on Wednesday. Top-seeded P.K. Yonge will compete in the championship game at home Friday against second-seeded St. Joseph Academy (14-8).

Gainesville

The top-seeded Hurricanes (19-7) have advanced to the 5A-District championship after outplaying Tallahassee Lincoln (16-9) in the semifinal Wednesday. The Hurricanes will challenge second-seeded Tallassee Leon (18-6) in Friday championship home game.

Santa Fe

Santa Fe (15-10) won 57-50 against Crystal River (15-10) in the 4A-District 5 semifinals. The second-seeded Raiders face top-seeded North Marion (17-7) Friday in Citra for the district tourney championship.

Newberry

The Panthers (22-0) have advanced to their district tournament championship game Friday after dominating Interlachen (12-14) 81-31 on Wednesday. The top-seeded Panthers will challenge second-seeded Bradford (16-4) in the 3A-District 3 tourney championship game

Williston vs Hawthorne

Second-seeded Williston (14-11) will challenge first-seeded Hawthorne (16-2) in the Rural Class District 7 Championship game Friday at the Hornets gym. Last season, Williston won the 1A State Championship so its ready to play hard with hopes to advance to regionals.

Other Area Results

Buchholz (13-12) ended its season after a tough 55-53 loss in the 6A-District 3 semifinals against Forest (21-4).

Oak Hall (8-4) lost 59-56 in a close 2A-District 2 quarterfinals game against Saint Francis on Monday.

Eastside (4-19) lost 55-42 in the 4A-District 5 semifinals to North Marion