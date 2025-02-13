Five Area High School Boys Basketball Teams Advance With Regional Wins

Share Facebook

The Gainesville area is lighting up the boys basketball court with five teams advancing Wednesday to the regional semifinals. All four of the semifinal matchups will take place Monday.

Newberry

No. 2 seed Newberry (24-0) advanced in the 3A Regional Quarterfinals on Wednesday after defeating Jacksonville Bolles (13-13), 82-87. The Panthers are set to host the No. 3 seed Florida State University High School (20-5) Monday night at 7.

Santa Fe

The Santa Fe Raiders (17-10) pulled off a nail-biter against Liberty (16-6), winning 53-51 in the 4A Regional Quarterfinals. The No. 4- seeded Raiders will play at No. 1 seed Eustis (19-8) in the semifinal at 7 p.m. Monday.

Gainesville

Gainesville (21-7) had a big 64-51 win against Columbia (16-11) in the 5A Regional Quarterfinals. The No.3 seed Hurricanes will go head-to-head on the road against No. 2 seed Ponte Vedra (19-8) on Monday night at 7, with the winner advancing to the regional finals.

Hawthorne vs Williston

The Hawthorne Hornets (17-3) secured a major victory against Moore Haven (13-8), finishing the game 54-32. The Williston Red Devils (16-11) also had a big game, as they cruised by Wildwood (20-8), 75-40. Hawthorne and Williston will now face each other in the Rural Class Regional Finals at 7 p.m. Monday in Hawthorne. This is a familiar matchup, as they played each other for the Rural Class District 7 Championship, which resulted in a 55-50 win for Williston last Friday.

Other Area Results

P.K. Yonge (10-17) finished its season after a tough 80-48 loss against Master’s Academy (23-5) in Oviedo in the 2A Regional Quarterfinals on Wednesday.