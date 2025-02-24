ESPN College Gameday Returns To Gainesville

Share Facebook

College Gameday is set to return to the O’Connell Center on Saturday for the No. 3 Florida vs. No. 12 Texas A&M men’s basketball matchup.

College Gameday

This marks the first time the show will be airing from Gainesville since 2017. Rece Davis, Andraya Carter, Seth Greenberg, Jay Williams and Pete Thamel will all be on site covering the game, as well as Jay Bilas who will be joining remotely. The show begins earlier in the day at 10 a.m. with tip-off later in the evening at 8:30 p.m. Entry for College Gameday opens at 8:30 a.m. for Gator students (Gate 3) and 8:45 a.m. for the general public (Gate 1). Tickets are first-come, first-served.

With the show’s visit on Saturday, the Gators will have played ten games in front of Gameday — six of which were at home, making Florida among the top five most frequent sites for Gameday along with Duke, North Carolina, Kansas and Kentucky. Florida basketball has a record of 7-2 when Gameday makes an appearance, including 4-1 at home.

Home-Stretch

As No. 3 Florida nears the end of the regular season, the Gators gear up to take on No. 12 Texas A&M. The Gators face off against Georgia Bulldogs on Tuesday in Athens at 7 p.m. to prepare for their big matchup with the Aggies on Saturday.

The Aggies will host the Vanderbilt Commodores on Wednesday prior to facing the Gators. Tip off is at 6 p.m. in Reed Arena.

The Gators are on a hot streak after defeating LSU earlier this week for their sixth straight win. They’ll look to keep that momentum in their following games, leading into the SEC Tournament.

Up Next

Following the Gator vs. Aggies matchup, Florida (24-3) will hit the road to Tuscaloosa, Ala., to take on the No. 6 Crimson Tide (22-5) at 7 p.m. on March 5. Texas A&M (20-7) will return to College Station to play No. 1-ranked Auburn (25-2) on March 4 at 8 p.m.