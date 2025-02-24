Gators Men’s Basketball Takes Win Streak To Athens

Share Facebook

The No. 2 Florida Gators look to pick up their seventh consecutive win when they travel to Athens on Tuesday to face the Georgia Bulldogs.

The Gators (24-3, 2nd in conference at 11-3) are carrying the momentum from their win against the LSU Tigers on Saturday in Baton Rouge. Florida started the game hot in going up 21-9 in the first 10 minutes. However, when the first half started to wind down, the Tigers went on a surprising 14-0 run en route to a 37-31 lead at halftime. The Tigers remained in the lead for almost half of the second half. The Gators were able to gain their composure and end the game with a 79-65 victory. UF center Reuben Chinyelu finished with a career-high 19 points, 13 rebounds and two blocked shots, while Thomas Haugh contributed 16 points, 10 boards and three assists.

The Georgia Bulldogs (16-11, 13th in conference at 4-10) are coming off a loss to Auburn. While Auburn led the entire game, the Bulldogs were only down by four in the second half. Auburn pulled away in the last few minutes of the game for the 82-70 win. Forward Asa Newell had 20 points and shot 50% from the field for UGA.

The last time the Gators played the Bulldogs was Jan. 25 in the O’Connell Center, where UF came away with an 89-59 win and their 12th straight win against Georgia. UF coach Todd Golden is 6-0 against Georgia coach Mike White, who previously coached the Gators. The Gators held Newell to a scoreless first half. Florida guard Alijah Martin started the first half with 17 points. While the Bulldogs are 13-3 at home, the Gators are allowing 66.3 points per game and keeping opponents at a 38.9 shooting percentage. The Bulldogs are 2-8 in their last 10 games while the Gators are 9-1.

The game is set to tip off at 7 p.m. Tuesday on the SEC Network and 103.7-FM.