Davies Delivers In Double OT To Advance UF Lacrosse To NCAA Quarterfinals

Kaitlyn Davies had the fate of her team’s NCAA run in her hands in double overtime against Stanford on Sunday afternoon.

UF redshirt freshman attacker Frannie Hahn scooped up the ball and found Davies in front of the net. The junior midfielder then shot the ball past Stanford junior goalkeeper Lucy Pearson. The ball narrowly went over the line, and after officials reviewed the play, the game-winning goal was confirmed.

“We just kept saying it, we’re not going home,” Davies said.

No. 4 Florida defeated No. 10 Stanford 13-12 at the Donald R. Dizney Stadium to punch a ticket to the NCAA quarterfinal for the ninth time in program history.

After five ties and three lead changes, the Gators (19-2) earned their ninth come-from-behind victory this season.

Davies led UF through the match by tying a career-high five goals. Meanwhile, UF graduate student attacker Jordan Basso contributed four goals, while junior attacker Gianna Monaco followed with two.

Freshman attacker Clark Hamilton and senior midfielder Josie Hahn also scored one goal each.

In the net, UF redshirt junior goalkeeper Elyse Finnelle made seven saves while allowing nine goals.

The Gators started the match strong, with Basso achieving her hat trick by just the second quarter. At halftime, the Gators had a 6-4 lead.

The Cardinals (15-6) gained momentum in the third quarter and tallied three consecutive goals to enter the final quarter with a 9-8 lead.

Florida picked itself up to open the fourth quarter with four goals in the first 2:58, three coming from Davies.

However, Stanford responded with three goals to tie 12-12.

After the first overtime, the game remained at a draw, but the Gators found success in the second overtime.

Monaco drew a foul, receiving an eight-meter opportunity to take the game. Her shot was wide of the cage, but Frannie Hahn scooped it up. Hahn then found Davies, who scored the winner.

“I thought we competed from start to finish. When we look at what this team brings to the table, it’s that we have each other’s backs,” UF coach Amanda O’Leary said. “It doesn’t matter if we’re up by four, down by four, overtime, I think that there is so much love and respect. That’s taken us really far.”

Coming Up

Florida now hosts the NCAA quarterfinals for the first time since 2014. The Gators take on the No. 20 Duke Blue Devils (14-5) on Thursday at 2:30 p.m. (ESPNU). A win then would return the Gators to the national semifinals May 23 at Gillette Stadium in Boston.