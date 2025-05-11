Florida Lacrosse Takes On Stanford In NCAA Second-Round Match

Share Facebook

Florida’s No. 4 lacrosse team continues its quest to return to the national semifinals today at 11 a.m. against No. 10 Stanford in the second round of the NCAA Tournament at Donald R. Dizney Stadium.

The Gators (18-2), on a 15-game winning streak and seeking their fourth quarterfinals appearance in the last five years, advanced after defeating Mercer, 18-6, in the first round Friday. Stanford (15-5) is coming off a 10-4 first-round win against Denver on Friday night.

Tickets can be purchase by clicking here. and watch here.

Today’s winner advances to Thursday’s quarterfinals against the winner of today’s Virginia (20-6) vs. Duke (17-10) match.