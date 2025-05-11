King-Sized Win For Florida Baseball At No. 1 Texas

Share Facebook

The Florida baseball team delivered a statement win Sunday by taking down the top-ranked Texas Longhorns 4–1 in Austin to win the series.

The Gators (35-18, 13-14 SEC) claimed Game 1 on Friday, 8-2, followed by coming up just short on Saturday 5-2. to force the rubber game at UFCU Disch-Falk Field.

Behind a dominant start from freshman starting pitcher Aidan King (5-2) and timely hitting from veterans Luke Heyman and Brody Donay, the Gators defeated the nation’s No. 1 team for the first time since 2016 at No. 1 Texas A&M.

King was electric in tossing seven scoreless innings and striking out nine while allowing just two hits. King maneuvered through early walks with poise and shut down the Longhorns (40-10, 20-7) from the second inning until leaving in the eighth.

“I don’t remember a freshman pitching on the road like this and pitching as well as he did, and if it has happened, it hasn’t happened in a long time,” Florida coach Kevin O’Sullivan said. “Aidan is able to bring to the table is his ability to throw the fastball on both sides of the plate. That was just a totally different look for them and their hitters to see today. After a little bit of a shaky start, he walked the first two guys, he just collected himself and was nothing short of outstanding today.”

Jake Clemente entered for the final two innings. Though Texas threatened with three walks in the eighth to push across one run, Clemente buckled down in the ninth and struck out two to seal the win. He allowed just one earned run on two hits with four strikeouts.

Donay Dials Long Distance

The Gators scratched across their first run in the second inning when Ashton Wilson’s RBI groundout plated Blake Cyr. After an RBI single by Cyr in the third and a solo blast by Brody Donay in the sixth, Florida had built a 3–0 lead.

Donay’s home run, his 14th of the season, traveled deep to left and provided much-needed insurance in a game dominated by pitching.

DONAY SERVES UP A TACO 🌮#GoGators // SECN+ pic.twitter.com/Db6w0utrvJ — Florida Gators Baseball (@GatorsBB) May 11, 2025

Heyman continued to swing a hot bat to finish 2-for-5 with an RBI single in the seventh. Leadoff man Bobby Boser reached base three times, including twice via hit-by-pitch and scored a pair of runs.

The Gators tallied eight hits and executed well situationally by plating runs without needing the long ball outside of Donay’s shot.

Series Statement in Austin

Florida improved to 35–18 overall, a significant resume booster as postseason play approaches, and has won five-straight SEC series, 15 of its last 19 games overall and 12 of 15 in SEC action.

Up Next

The Gators close the regular season with a three-game set against No. 23 Alabama (39-13, 15-12) starting at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Condron Family Ballpark. Coverage can be found on the SEC Network+ and on ESPN 98.1-FM/850-AM WRUF + WJXL 1010AM.