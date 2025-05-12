Gators Men’s Golf Starts Strong At NCAA Bremerton Regional

Share Facebook

Twitter

The No. 2 seed Florida Gators men’s golf team sits atop of the leaderboard and Luke Poulter is tied for the individual lead after completing the first day of the NCAA Regional on Monday at Gold Mountain Golf Club in Bremerton, Wash.

Team Performance

The Gators’ lineup included Ian Gilligan (No. 1), Jack Turner (No. 2), Luke Poulter (No. 3), Matthew Kress (No. 4), Zack Swanwick (No. 5), with Parker Sands as a substitute.

Poulter leads the team with a score of 4-under par, scoring six birdies but two bogeys. Poulter has earned himself the top spot in the individual leaderboard, tied with Cooper Schultz from Kansas State.

Kress follows closely behind with a 3-under par and T2 individually, carding five birdies and two bogeys.

Turner and Gilligan finished their rounds with a 1-under par round of 71. Both are tied for 10th.

The overall team score for the day sits at 9-under par, well ahead of second-place Arizona State at 2-under. This gives the Gators room to grow their lead and strengthen their chances for a spot in the championship.

Florida is coming strong after its victory at the SEC Championship and is looking to make its 58th NCAA Championship appearance. It has only missed qualifying twice under coach J.C. Deacon.

UF has reached the championship in 19 of the last 22 tournaments and ranks fifth nationally with 57 all-time appearances.

birdies on 18 for all four counting scores under par today 🔥🤝#GoGators 🐊 pic.twitter.com/hUyiQAGOXE — Gators Golf (@GatorsGolf) May 12, 2025

Overall Leaderboard

The Top 5 Leaderboard consists of Florida (-9), Arizona State (-2), Kansas State (-1) , Colorado (+1) and USF (+1)

If the cut were today, the individual finisher to proceed to the championship would be between Gabriel Palacios from Utah and Will Koch from SeattleU. Both are sitting T3 with a 3-under par round.

Up Next

Tuesday’s tee times are set to start at 11 a.m. EDT. To keep up with live scoring click here.

At the conclusion of play, the top five teams and the lowest individual finisher not on an advancing team will advance to the NCAA Championship at Omni La Costa Resort & Spa in Carlsbad, Calif., from May 23-28.