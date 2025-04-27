Gators Men’s Golf Wins SEC Championship

Share Facebook

The No. 8 Florida Gators men’s golf team won its 17th conference title Sunday after beating Texas A&M 4-1 at Sea Island Golf Club in St. Simons Island, Ga.

This is the Gators’ second SEC championship in the last three seasons. It marks the Gators’ fourth win of the season and the 31st tournament title under coach J.C. Deacon in 11 seasons.

Florida advanced to the SEC Match Play Finals for the third time overall and the second time in the past four years.

The Gators defeated No. 6 Oklahoma 3-2 in the quarterfinals, then knocked off top-seeded, No. 2-ranked and reigning SEC and national champion Auburn 3.5-1.5 in the semifinals.

With the victory against the Aggies, Florida improved to 3-0 all-time against them in the conference tournament.

Match Play

Luke Poulter, leading off in all three rounds, continued his strong play by winning the first two holes of the finals.

When all five matches were underway, the overall score was tied 2-2-1. Poulter (1Up through 3) and Matthew Kress (1Up through 4) held early leads for Florida.

The Gators took their first lead, 3-2, after Zack Swanwick won back-to-back holes on five and six to go 1Up. Ahead of him, Poulter was 2Up through eight and Kress was 3Up through seven. Texas A&M led 1Up in the final two matches.

Kress, who went 3-0 during his redshirt-freshman season at the SEC Tournament, pulled away early by winning four holes in a five-hole stretch from Nos. 4-8 to go 4Up.

Following Kress’ surge and Poulter’s steady lead, Swanwick and Wheaton Ennis exchanged the lead three times. Swanwick then won the par-3 eighth to make the turn 1Up.

At the start of the back nine, the overall score remained tied 2-2-1. Florida led the first two matches, Texas A&M led the next two and the deciding match was tied.

Kress delivered Florida’s first point, a 5&4 win after halving the 14th hole — the same spot where he finished undefeated at the 2023 SEC Championship. He did not lose a hole in the match.

Florida earned its second point moments later. Poulter rolled to a 4&3 victory, to finish 3-0 in his conference championship match play debut. He led wire-to-wire and lost just two holes.

With a 2-0 lead, the final three matches stayed tight. Florida led 1Up through 11, Texas A&M was 1Up through 12 and the middle match was tied through 13.

Turner birdied the 13th to tie his match, making both him and Swanwick even through 14. Gilligan remained 1Up through 12.

Down one with three holes to play, Swanwick made back-to-back birdies on 16 and 17, the second from just off the fringe with a crowd behind him.

With a 1Up lead on 18, both Swanwick and Ennis hit the green in two. Swanwick putted first and left it close enough for a conceded par. Ennis missed his birdie attempt just right, halving the hole and giving Swanwick a 1Up win.

Swanwick finished the weekend undefeated (3-0) and clinched his second match of the tournament, having also sealed the quarterfinal win against Oklahoma.

Florida won 4-1. Texas A&M earned its lone point when Phichaksn Maichon was 2Up over Turner through 16 at the time the match was clinched.

Gilligan also won 2Up to finish his week 3-0 and improved to 4-0 in SEC Championship match play.

Up Next

Florida’s postseason run continues at the NCAA Regionals, set for May 12-14. The Gators will learn their destination during the live selection show on Golf Channel at 1 p.m. on Wednesday. Following their conference championship win, Florida is in strong position to claim one of the six No. 1 seeds.

Deacon shared some thoughts after their victory but remains focused on what’s coming.

“We will let them enjoy it today, but I know these guys have the highest of goals and like Dudley Hart (Associate Head Coach) says, nothing changes. Play great or play bad, you get back to work and these guys will do it.”

The possible destinations for the NCAA Regionals include: