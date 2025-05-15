2025 Florida Football Home Game Themes

Share Facebook

Twitter

The Florida football season is within reach, and the University Athletic Association (UAA) announced the official themes for all six home games Thursday morning.

August 30 vs. Long Island

Florida kicks off the season with 352 Community Day. A day where Gator Nation welcomes and celebrates Gainesville native businesses, communities and organizations.

September 6 vs. South Florida

Against the Bulls, Florida will honor championship teams celebrating achievement milestones. The Gators will recognize teams reaching their 10-, 25- and 50-year anniversaries.

October 4 vs. Texas

The SEC home opener hosts the Longhorns and family weekend. This features a handful of campus events leading up to kickoff. Florida will also celebrate the 60th anniversary of Gatorade in The Swamp.

October 18 vs. Mississippi State

Homecoming weekend takes place when the Bulldogs come to town. Events ahead of the matchup include the Gator Growl pep rally, Gator Gallop, the annual parade and many more. Florida will also induct eight former Gators into the UF Athletic Hall of Fame. The 2025 class includes Maurkice Pouncey of the 2008 national championship winning football team.

November 22 vs. Tennessee

When the rival Volunteers head to Gainesville, the Gators will honor members of the armed forces, veterans and local first responders as part of the annual “Saluting Those Who Serve” game.

November 29 vs. Florida State

Florida will close out the season by honoring the senior class during pregame ceremonies.