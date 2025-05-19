Florida Women’s Golf Falls Short at NCAA National Championships

Share Facebook

The No.22 gators ended their season Sunday after missing the top 15 round cut by three shots on Sunday at the NCAA National Championships. Florida was tied with UCLA before yesterday’s matchup both sitting at the 15th spot.

The Gators posted a third-round score of 296 (+8), bringing their total to 885 (+21) over 54 holes. Leading the charge was Addison Klonowski , who carded an even-par 72 in the final round to finish at 4-over for the tournament.

Klonowski showed steady improvement each day, following an opening-round 75 (+3) with a 73 (+1) in round two. She recorded seven birdies, 38 pars, and nine bogeys across the three rounds.

With her performance, Klonowski becomes the first Gator since Kelly Grassel in 2015 to advance to the final round of stroke play in the match play era.

Head Coach Emily Glaser, who was recently on the WGCA Coach of the Year watchlist, spoke on her recent teams accomplishments and how proud she is of this team.

“I’m thrilled for them, they are a great team they work hard so we really want to root for players like that and a team like that,” Glaser said. “It’s never a easy day today so yes it does feels good breathe a little sigh relief and just see them fight hard all the way to the end and have it pay off for them.”

Florida captured five team titles this regular season and finished runner-up at the SEC Championship and top three at the NCAA Charlottesville Regional, sending the Gators to the NCAA National Championships for the first time since 2019.

Up Next:

Klonowski qualified individually for the final round of stroke play today in Omni La Costa in California and she will tee off at 3:31pm.