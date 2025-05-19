Former Florida Star Caglianone Sets Sights On Triple A

Share Facebook

Twitter

Former Florida baseball standout Jac Caglianone is on his way to Triple-A Omaha after being promoted Sunday.

After just 38 games at Double-A Northwest Arkansas, a .322 average with nine home runs 43 RBIs earned him a spot on the Storm Chasers.

Caglianone, the Kansas City Royals top prospect, is now just one step away from reaching a major league roster only two seasons in the minors removed from his time at Florida.

Number 10 overall prospect Jac Caglianone is getting the call-up to Triple-A 🔥 His numbers at Double-A: 🔵 .322 AVG

🔵 9 HR

🔵 43 RBI

🔵 .947 OPS pic.twitter.com/pAo0nsTBR1 — MLB (@MLB) May 19, 2025

Making Gator History

In just two and a half seasons with the Gators, Caglianone set the all-time program career home run record at 75 (previously 74 by Matt LaPorta). Additionally, he tied the program’s all-time hitting streak (30) and tied the NCAA record with nine-straight homers in game appearances (April 6-19, 2024).

Caglianone entered his sophomore season as both starting pitcher and as the Gators’ starting first baseman. During the 2023 and 2024 seasons as starting pitcher, he pitched in 148 1/3 innings.

After his dominant career with the Gators, Caglianone was selected sixth overall in the first round of the 2024 draft by the Kansas City Royals. Caglianone has quickly shot up up the ranks to become the No. 10 overall minor league prospect.

Caglianone entered the minors as a two-way prospect, but has yet to be seen on the mound. He has been played at first base with some outfield opportunities mixed in.

The Royals have kept him away from pitching to focus on Caglianone’s offensive potential.

Although Caglianone’s 37 strikeouts raised some concern, his production in Double-A was undeniable. He led the Texas League in hits and RBIs and ranked third in home runs.

Caglianone’s rapid rise in the minors indicates a possible promotion to the majors in the near future. Once there, Caglianone would help the Gators become tied for most former players on MLB rosters (9).

Up Next

Caglianone expects to make his Triple-A debut Tuesday against the Salt Lake City Bees.