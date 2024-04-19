Jac Caglianone’s Record-Tying Performance Not Enough To Lift Gators Past Commodores

Share Facebook

Jac Caglianone, the two-way phenom of the Florida Gators, made history in the team’s matchup with the Vanderbilt Commodores. Caglianone knocked out a moon shot for the ninth game in a row, tying the longest single-game home run streak in NCAA history. In those nine games, his squad has gone 2-7, including a loss in their most recent outing.

NINE-straight games with a homer! 🤯 Cags TIES the all-time NCAA record! #GoGators // 📺 ESPN2 pic.twitter.com/yFCRKsRD0C — Florida Gators Baseball (@GatorsBB) April 20, 2024

The Gators dropped their third consecutive SEC series in a 5-2 loss to the Commodores on Friday night. Florida fell behind 3-0 early on in the evening, forcing the squad to play catch-up all game long. UF eventually cut down its deficit to just one run, but Vanderbilt responded with a pair of runs in the bottom of the eighth to put the game away.

An All-Around Night To Forget

Redshirt sophomore Pierce Coppola was charged with his second loss of the year on the mound. Coppola pitched 1 2/3 innings, eventually finishing with a line of three hits, one walk, two runs and one strikeout. Freshman Liam Peterson took over on the bump, only allowing one run over the next three innings.

After redshirt junior Ryan Slater kept the Commodores off the board for the next 1 2/3 frames, freshman Luke McNeillie took to the mound facing a one-run deficit. Despite recording a pair of outs in the seventh inning, McNeillie could not keep the Commodores in check. The freshman righty gave up two more runs in the bottom of the eighth to all but seal Florida’s fate.

The Gators did not fare much better in the batter’s box. Outside of solo home runs from Caglianone and sophomore Brody Donay in the sixth inning, Florida only recorded two hits on the night. Both of those knocks came from sophomore Luke Heyman, who ended up stranded on base both times.

Up Next

The Gators and Commodores will return to Hawkins Field on Saturday afternoon for their weekend series finale. Florida will look to avoid its second sweep in SEC play this season, while Vanderbilt will look to add on to its 18-game home winning streak. First pitch is set for 3 p.m. EDT, and the game will be broadcast on SEC Network+.