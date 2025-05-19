Gators Compete in SEC Outdoor Track and Field Championship

Share Facebook

The Men’s and Women’s Track and Field SEC Outdoor Championships took place Thursday, May 15 through Saturday, May 17 in Lexington, Kentucky. The Florida Gators Track and Field program concluded the weekend with eight combined medals, with the men’s team finishing in 12th and the women’s team finishing in 3rd.

https://twitter.com/GatorsTF/status/1923730035971653779

Men’s Highlights

Distance

On Saturday, Ashton Schwartzman, Rios Prude, Reheem Hayles, and Jenoah McKiver teamed up in the Men’s 4×400 to earn the SEC Bronze with a final time of 3:03.27.

https://twitter.com/GatorsTF/status/1923924122507038814

Throws

On May 15, Leikel Cabrera Gay finished fourth in the Men’s Javelin Final in his championship meet debut. His fourth throw was 76.16m, scoring the first five points for the Gators men’s team and holding himself the No. 8 javelin mark in the nation.

https://twitter.com/GatorsTF/status/1923155334262083965

Aidan Broussard finished ninth in his championship meet debut, doing so as a freshman.

On May 16, Logan Montgomery competed in the Men’s Shot Put with 17.91m.

On May 17, Jacob Lemmon earned Bronze in the Discus throw with his personal best of 61.80m. Lemmon now holds the No. 2 Discus throw mark in Florida’s program history.

Mid-distance

On May 15, Miguel Pantojas and Gavin Nelson finished seventh and eighth in the Men’s 800m preliminaries, which secured each of them a spot in Saturday’s title race. Joe Wester and Ryan Maseman also competed in the 800m but did not qualify.

https://twitter.com/GatorsTF/status/1923142754567114959

On May 16, Graham Myers finished 10th in the Men/s 3000m Steeplechase with a time of 8:58.02.

On May 17, Miguel Pantojas and Gavin Nelson finished fifth and eighth in the men’s open 800m, both with personal best times.

Sprints and Hurdles

On May 15, Vance Nilsson qualified for the 400m Hurdles Final with his 50.99-second personal best. This was also the eighth-fastest time in the field, which landed himself a spot as one the only two underclassmen in the final. Jarrell Jimenez also competed in this event, finishing 14th.

https://twitter.com/GatorsTF/status/1923161558089125930

Jaden Wiley ran his rookie-personal best in the 200m preliminary round with a time of 20.32 seconds. However, he fell just short of qualifying for the event final. Despite this, Wiley set personal records in six-straight races. Garrett Fox also competed in this event, finishing 23rd.

On May 16, Demaris Waters finished fourth in the 110m Hurdles with a 13.47 time, qualifying him for Saturday’s title.

https://twitter.com/GatorsTF/status/1923453469949604076

Asheton Schwartzman (45.72, PB), Reeham Hayles (45.61), Jenoah McKiver (46.10), Nicholas Spikes (46.42), Rios Prude Jr. (46.56), and Malique Smith-Band (46.76) all ran in the 400m; however, none would advance to Saturday’s final.

Jaden Wiley also ran in the 100m preliminaries, finishing 13th with a time of 10.26 seconds.

On May 17, Rios Prude Jr., Garrett Fox, Malique Smith-Band, and Jaden Wiley earned the SEC Bronze medal in the 4x100m with a time of 3:03.07.

Demaris Waters also finished fourth in the Men’s 110mH with a time of 13.39 seconds.

https://twitter.com/GatorsTF/status/1923878845511250351

Jumps

On May 16, Malcolm Clemons competed in the Men’s Long Jump, earning himself SEC Bronze with a season-best 7.91m. Clemons did this after coming back from an injury at the SEC Indoor Track and Field Championships.

https://twitter.com/GatorsTF/status/1923511262207439053

On Saturday, May 17th, Jaden Lippett finished 6th in the Men’s Triple Jump with 15.83m.

Women’s Highlights

Distance

On May 15, Hilda Olemomoi earned her second SEC Silver medal of the 2025 slate in the Women’s 10,000m. This was in addition to her runner-up finish in the 3000m during the SEC Indoor Track and Field Championships. Olemomoi’s time in the 10,000m stands as the No. 4 time for the event in Florida’s program history and the No. 35 time in the NCAA this season.

https://twitter.com/GatorsTF/status/1923173656215076919

On May 16, Tia Wilson, Hilda Olemomoi, and Beth Morley all advanced from the Women’s 1500m preliminaries.

On May 17, Olmemoi, Wilson, and Morley all scored in Saturday’s 1500m final.

https://twitter.com/GatorsTF/status/1923875572557426729

Tia Wilson also competed in Saturday’s 5000m, with a time of 15:52.13. Not only was this her personal best, but it was also the No. 5 time for the event in Florida’s program history.

https://twitter.com/GatorsTF/status/1923911267854557588

Throws

On May 15, Imani Washington earned two more points for the Gators after placing seventh in the Women’s Hammer Throw final. Her sixth and final throw was 61.83m, her personal best.

https://twitter.com/GatorsTF/status/1923061180601340204

Evelyn Vanzwieten and Elaina Perkins also competed in the javelin event, with 45.96m for Vanzwieten and 45.27m for Perkins.

On May 16, Gracelyn Leiseth and Alida van Daalen finished fifth and sixth in the Women’s Shot Put with 17.74m and 17.51m.

On May 17, Alida van Daalen earned Gold in the Discus throw. Her fourth throw led as her best at 65.42m, a season-best and a full 26 feet further than the silver-medal mark. She also was the reigning SEC Women’s Discus champion, and she successfully defended her title.

https://twitter.com/GatorsTF/status/1923834193680703660

Gracelyn Leiseth (54.07m) also placed seventh in the Women’s discus and Akari Isaac (51.10m) placed 10th.

Mid-distance

On May 15, Jessica Edwards and Layla Haynes both ran the 800m with Edwards finishing eighth and Haynes finishing tenth.

On May 17, Edwards ran a 2:04.72 in the women’s 800m. This was her first SEC Final as an individual.

https://twitter.com/GatorsTF/status/1923889237201433017

Sprints and Hurdles

On May 15, Gabrielle Matthews competed in the 200m preliminaries and finished 23rd.

On May 16, Habiba Harris ran a 12.62-second race in the 100m Hurdles. This stands as the second-best in Florida’s program history.

Quincy Penn ran the 400m preliminaries, finishing in 27th place with a time of 54.06.

On May 17, Habiba Harris claimed herself the gold in the SEC 100m Hurdles with a 12.75 time. She did this during her freshman year at her first first championship race at the collegiate level.

https://twitter.com/GatorsTF/status/1923876717053001744

Just one hour after earning the title in the SEC Long Jump, Anthaya Charlton earned herself Bronze in the 100m sprint with an 11.14 time.

Charlton and Harris alongside Gabrielle Matthews and Quincy Penn teamed up to run a 43.46-second 4×100 relay, which landed the Gators in sixth place for the event.

Jumps

On May 16, Anthaya Charlton earned an indicidual title in the Women’s Long Jump, serving as one of Florida’s biggest wins of the day.

Her title is the NCAA all-time No. 2 indoor Long Jump and the current NCAA No. 2 outdoor Long Jump for the 2025 season. Charlton earned a fourth-place finish at the NCAA Indoor Championships and now holds an SEC outdoor title. Alyssa Banales also competed in this event, finishing in seventh place.

https://twitter.com/GatorsTF/status/1923471220340646393

On May 17, Asia Phillips placed 6th in the women’s Triple Jump with 13.33m.

What’s Next

The Gators will shift gears from the SEC to the NCAA. Next, Florida will compete in the Track and Field NCAA Outdoor East Preliminaries in Jacksonville, Florida from Wednesday, May 28 to Saturday, May 31.