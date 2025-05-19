Florida Softball Up To Bat For NCAA Gainesville Super Regional

Share Facebook

Twitter

Florida Gators softball team made sure the Gainesville Regional trophy traveled nowhere. The title stays at home, with the Gators winning the regional.

On Friday, the Gators beat the Mercer Bears 8-0 after 5 innings. Saturday, Florida defeated Florida Atlantic University 14-6 after 5 innings. Sunday, UF shutout Mercer once more with a final score of 8-0 after 5 innings. These three wins earns the Gators the title of the Gainesville Regional champions.

The 2025 NCAA Tournament will continue in Gainesville with the Super Regional set to begin Friday morning. The matchup will continue through Sunday (if necessary).

No. 3 Florida (46-14) will take on SEC rival Georgia (34-21) at 11 a.m. Friday at Katie Seashole Pressly Stadium.

Georgia ended as the lone survivor in the Durham Regional. This placed them up to bat against the winner of the Gainesville Regional.

Florida and Georgia will now take their SEC rivalry to the NCAA Tournament field. The winner of this weekend’s super regional will earn a spot in the Women’s College World Series in Oklahoma City, Okla., where they will compete against the winner of the Austin Super Regional, either No. 11 Clemson (47-12) or No. 6 Texas (49-10).

SUPERS SCHEDULE VS. GEORGIA Katie Seashole Pressly Stadium Game 1

Friday, May 23

First Pitch: 11 a.m.

TV: ESPN2 Game 2

Saturday, May 24

First Pitch: 11 a.m.

TV: TBD *Game 3

Sunday, May 25

Game Time: TBD

* if necessary#GoGators pic.twitter.com/ODzHgUGakW — Gators Softball (@GatorsSB) May 19, 2025

Tickets and Where to Watch

All season ticket holders are able to purchase all session passes here through 5 p.m. Monday.

Additional tickets for the general public will go on sale at 10 a.m .on Tuesday

For more information about tickets for the Gainesville Super Regional, click here.

ESPN2 will broadcast Friday’s game. Announcements will come regarding Saturday’s TV designation. If necessary, Sunday TV information and game time will be announced later.