Florida Men’s Basketball Lands Arkansas Star Fland From Transfer Portal

Arkansas transfer Boogie Fland has committed to UF following a two-day visit, Fland told ESPN today. The former five-star recruit is represented by former Florida Gators star Mike Miller.

Fland flirted with the idea of turning pro and attended the NBA Draft Combine but withdrew his name Sunday. The 6’2 guard ranked No. 42 in ESPN’s pre-draft rankings and was a projected second round pick.

Arkansas G Boogie Fland has committed to Florida 🐊 Todd with an absolute masterclass in the transfer portal 🔥 Back to back champs loading 🔜 pic.twitter.com/Pm3UjqbDFg — Florida Gators 🐊🔥 (@gatorsszn) May 20, 2025

How He Got to Gainesville

The New York native was a five-star recruit and McDonald’s All-American coming out of Archbishop Stepinac High School. Fland averaged 15.1 points, 5.7 assists and 3.4 rebounds over his first 18 games, before injuring his hand against Florida, ironically.

Fland was highly sought after in the portal and according to , he is a five-star transfer portal prospect and the eight-best overall player in the portal.

Boogie Fland | Ball Screen IQ • great PG’s understand coverages & how to beat them. Boogie does great job • playing with great pace coming off the BS – plays out of the half turn while making contact • understands when to shoot the 3, middy, floater or finish at the rim pic.twitter.com/PY4Yg2Ne7Z — Harp (@3SeedTraining) February 18, 2025

According to Jon Rothstein, Fland was focused on the draft and only entered the portal to keep his options open. The decision to withdraw from the draft was likely due to his second-round draft grade and possible NIL earnings.

When Fland entered the transfer portal just before the late April deadline, Florida was already mentioned as a possible destination. The interest became concrete after Denzel Aberdeen left Florida for Kentucky, leaving a spot open for Fland at point guard.

What’s Next

Fland joins Princeton transfer Xaivian Lee and Ohio University transfer AJ Brown as the Gator’s latest additions. This trio hopes to replicate the production Florida received from Walter Clayton Jr. Will Richard and Alijah Martin.

With Fland’s commitment, the Gators could be favorites to win it all again – especially if starting forward Alex Condon withdraws his name from the NBA draft and returns. Florida center Rueben Chinyelu announced Monday he is withdrawing from the draft and will be back with the Gators for another season.